This ‘hack’ to help you beat rising fuel prices is a proper jaw-dropper

Videos

Soaring fuel prices have sent this fabulous exchange from back in 2018 wildly viral all over again because, well, you’re going to have to have a watch for yourself.

It’s Shaquille O’Neal offering viewers – and his fellow presenters – a foolproof (well, kind of) way of saving money when it comes to filling up your tank.

And it really is worth watching in full.

This is — and I can’t stress this enough — the greatest segment to come from a sports broadcast that I have ever seen in my entire life pic.twitter.com/H8sBOZzbhX — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) March 7, 2022

It was a topic they returned to this week.

"How many years have we been having this thing?" 😭@SHAQ is STILL arguing about gas tank math. pic.twitter.com/7D7Hi4zjou — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 4, 2022

And here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it.

I used to tell a joke about some idiots in a pizza parlor. When asked if they wanted their pizza cut into six pieces or 12 pieces, one of the kids replied "better make it six. We'll never eat 12 pieces." https://t.co/DKGjeCDG0q — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) March 8, 2022

When someone speaks with such conviction, I want to believe them, like for a split second I was like "yes 20 is actually half of 80". — Jeff (@JefFullerMyself) March 7, 2022

a truly innovative variation on "rich dudes dont know how expensive things are." https://t.co/Pt7emWxuXq — jason c. (@netw3rk) March 8, 2022

I will always be on Shaq’s side. The top half of the tank is smaller, thus less expensive to fill — parker nortis (@NortisParker) March 7, 2022

Shaq is the greatest human alive https://t.co/qL0rCOC1Ph — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) March 8, 2022

Shaq is right $20 four times hurts less than $80 one time even though you’re spending the same amount. — Steven (@scp4747) March 7, 2022

We’ll give it a go next week and let you know how we get on. Martin Lewis, eat your heart out.

And just in case you’re really in the mood for this kind of chat …

the best 6 minutes in television history https://t.co/qpiMRmyg5Y — Robby Kalland (@RKalland) March 7, 2022

READ MORE

This Twitter bot is calling out the gender pay gaps of companies tweeting about International Women’s Day and people love it

Source Twitter @TheWilderThings @NBAonTNT