This ‘hack’ to help you beat rising fuel prices is a proper jaw-dropper

Poke Staff. Updated March 8th, 2022

Soaring fuel prices have sent this fabulous exchange from back in 2018 wildly viral all over again because, well, you’re going to have to have a watch for yourself.

It’s Shaquille O’Neal offering viewers – and his fellow presenters – a foolproof (well, kind of) way of saving money when it comes to filling up your tank.

And it really is worth watching in full.

It was a topic they returned to this week.

And here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it.

We’ll give it a go next week and let you know how we get on. Martin Lewis, eat your heart out.

And just in case you’re really in the mood for this kind of chat …

Source Twitter @TheWilderThings @NBAonTNT