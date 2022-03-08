Dublin’s Russian Embassy killed irony stone dead with its response to a lorry crushing its gate

Politics

The Russian Embassy in Dublin has been the site of peaceful protests against the war in Ukraine, with people laying Ukrainian flags at the site, painting graffiti on the walls, and sitting on the exit path to prevent embassy staff leaving the grounds by car.

On Monday, the protest became a bit less peaceful, when the gates were flattened by the Desmond Wisley Ecclesiastical Supplies van, driven by Mr Wisley himself. According to the Irish Times, he told onlookers

“I’ve done my bit, lads. It’s about time the rest of Ireland done their bit.”

A large truck has crashed through the gates of the Russian embassy in south Dublin. One man has been arrested. pic.twitter.com/35yLDfGhEd — RTÉ News (@rtenews) March 7, 2022

He was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

The reactions saw the lighter side, given that nobody got hurt.

Plot twist: It was an ecclesiastical supplies lorry, the lads at Habit Hat having had enough of Putin’s shit. https://t.co/klKUmnubgU pic.twitter.com/VyrPMPOaxr — Angry People in Local Newspapers (@angrypiln) March 7, 2022

The beep-beeps really add something. https://t.co/tGPQhMPN06 — Damien Owens (@OwensDamien) March 7, 2022

"Ecclesiastical Supplies"; surely the most Irish protest ever. And you won't find a single witness who'll say that this was anything other than an accident. https://t.co/gIzOk747c8 — Maïa Dunphy (@MaiaDunphy) March 7, 2022

BREAKING: A man driving a communion supply lorry has driven through the gates of the Russian Embassy pic.twitter.com/HBcDnyAA4u — Not the RTÉ News (@notthertenews) March 7, 2022

Is an ecclesiastical supplies truck ram-raiding the gates of the Russian embassy the most Irish thing ever? — Mark O'Halloran 🇺🇦 (@markohalloran) March 7, 2022

Obviously, the Russian Embassy had a very different view – and it was reflected in their statement.

Let’s take a closer look at that last line.

Tweeters had some thoughts on the embassy’s stance.

1.

They were liberating you mush. https://t.co/BcrNOkhcKb — THE SECRET TORY 🗽 (@secrettory12) March 7, 2022

2.

A truck driver, transporting ecclesiastical supplies no less, ( doing God's work perhaps) reversed through the gates of the Russian embassy today.

The Embassy's statement is hilarious hypocrisy, calling it Barbaric! "Russian Embassy, go fuck yourselves" https://t.co/DLP9eCsj9E — Connor Byrne (@connorjbyrne) March 7, 2022

3.

Black humour from Russia: "a criminal act of insanity" is a man damaging a gate https://t.co/wQEvgTIwEV — Fintan O'Toole (@fotoole) March 7, 2022

4.

honestly, fair play to the Russians for having an incredibly consistent tone of voice (aggro, melodramatic) across all their diplomatic missions https://t.co/Qu7jgmE1KE — alex kealy (@alexkealy) March 7, 2022

5.

Have we considered the possibility that the gates had to be torn down to prevent them starting a war? https://t.co/Zhgi4ZwkM0 — Daniel Sohege 🧡 (@stand_for_all) March 7, 2022

6.

Don't call it "incident", it was a special gate unclosing operation. https://t.co/TRvOHmabnp — Gregor Schwayer 🇦🇹 🇮🇪 🇪🇺 (@gremisch) March 7, 2022

7.

Ok so am I to understand you are opposed to your territory being violated? https://t.co/41FvDwg09E — Molly Quell (@MollyQuell) March 7, 2022

8.

Russian diplomats condemning a truck crushing into their gate as a "senseless and barbaric action," "violation of territory," and "criminal act of insanity against peaceful" entities that "no people of sound mind could support" are either really stupid or desperate for our help. https://t.co/4kPOBWvKeg — Jakub Krupa (@JakubKrupa) March 7, 2022

9.

I don’t support the ramming of the Russian Embassy’s gates in Dublin. However, the Russian Embassy statement deploring a “criminal act of insanity” and a “barbaric action” shows an utter lack of self-awareness and presumably the absence of any televisions at the Embassy — Bobby McDonagh (@BobbyMcDonagh1) March 7, 2022

10.

hmm violating territory bad https://t.co/RZDjQ95Kqj — дэн (@dan_abramov) March 7, 2022

11.

Violate the Vienna Convention = "barbaric" Violate the Geneva Convention = "special military operation" https://t.co/PpuW7XnMWJ — Good Friday Agreement (@BelfastAgmt) March 7, 2022

To sum up –

The only way this tweet could possibly be any more ironic would be if they got Alanis Morissette to sing it. https://t.co/8XWYVkTIh0 — Citizen K 🌻 (@PrimeShade) March 7, 2022

