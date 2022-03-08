Politics

Dublin’s Russian Embassy killed irony stone dead with its response to a lorry crushing its gate

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 8th, 2022

The Russian Embassy in Dublin has been the site of peaceful protests against the war in Ukraine, with people laying Ukrainian flags at the site, painting graffiti on the walls, and sitting on the exit path to prevent embassy staff leaving the grounds by car.

On Monday, the protest became a bit less peaceful, when the gates were flattened by the Desmond Wisley Ecclesiastical Supplies van, driven by Mr Wisley himself. According to the Irish Times, he told onlookers

“I’ve done my bit, lads. It’s about time the rest of Ireland done their bit.”

He was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

The reactions saw the lighter side, given that nobody got hurt.

Obviously, the Russian Embassy had a very different view – and it was reflected in their statement.

Let’s take a closer look at that last line.

Tweeters had some thoughts on the embassy’s stance.

To sum up –

