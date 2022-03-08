12 smashing Google reviews for the van driver who flattened the Russian Embassy gates

Weird World

You’ve probably seen the news about the ecclesiastical supplies van driver who made his feelings known about Russia’s aggression in Ukraine by driving through the gates of their Dublin Embassy – literally.

If you haven’t, you can read more about that here – but a lot of people who did know about it took to the internet to leave reviews for the company – Desmond Wisley Ecclesiastical Supplies.

Sadly, the killjoys moderators at Google have deleted all new reviews, but thanks to the miracle of screenshots – and a heads up from the very funny Angry People in Local Newspapers account – we can show you our favourites.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

It looks like Desmond Wisley may never have to pay for a pint again – no matter where he goes.

READ MORE

This ‘breathable’ face mask (and the reviews) take ‘covidiot’ to a whole new level

Source Google Image Screengrab