30 funny women to follow for International Women’s Day (and beyond)

Twitter

If anyone tells you that women can’t be funny – tell them (Let’s face it …it’s going to be a him) to check out this list. These thirty women are reliably funny and they share their comedy gold for free on Twitter.

What more could you want on International Women’s Day? Apart from equal rights, equal pay, fear-free travel and an end to period poverty.

from Phoebe Waller Bridge GIFs via Gfycat

But back to the funny stuff – follow this lot and give your Twitter feed a boost.

1.

When you leave the Colin Caterpillar cake in the cupboard too long. pic.twitter.com/FOvNRWTe3c — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) April 16, 2021

2.

Amazing that Urban Outfitters are trying to sell you your secondary school science lesson stools for a mere £200 pic.twitter.com/PokVdQDPlK — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) March 3, 2022

3.

Why call them Capybaras when Guinea Bigs is right there? — Gee Aitch Cee (@Scriblit) July 17, 2020

4.

“We don’t actually own a television” pic.twitter.com/uSapKiCuiI — Bethany Black twitch.tv/beffernieblack (@BeffernieBlack) November 21, 2021

5.

Millennials in the 90s: "Kimberly has her OWN LANDLINE in her room, can you even imagine? I'd be up all night chatting to everyone I know. Sigh, my 'rents stink!" Millennials now: "A voice call?! Are you on fire?!" — Holly Brockwell (@holly) February 11, 2022

6.

I have an on again off again relationship with lights. — Lindsay (@Rollinintheseat) January 13, 2022

7.

Day 1 of healthy eating So good to be eating healthily again. I feel fitter and better in myself already Day 2 of healthy eating I miss cheese so much I want to cry. I’ve forgotten the taste of chocolate. Vegetables taste of sadness and resentment. I’ve never known such misery — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) January 4, 2022

8.

9.

Tim Henman gained his tennis ability after being bitten by a radioactive hen. — Sam (@sam_bambs) September 11, 2021

10.

Parents arrived for dinner 10 minutes ago. Topics discussed thus far: *Margarine: What’s The Worst It Can Do

*Halitosis Through The Ages

*You Are 48 (And Yet Your Pension Suggests Otherwise!)

*Caravan Toilets We Have Blocked

*Jacob Rees-Mogg: Let’s Hear The Man Out — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) February 3, 2022

11.

ending an email with “best”

-tired

-weak

-forgettable, 50% chance they’ll respond ending an email with “beware”

-absolutely terrifying

-seriously what??

-they’re 100% responding — keely flaherty (@keelyflaherty) August 24, 2021

12.

Literally when I’m drunk I don’t have to stop myself from texting exes I have to stop myself from writing YASSSS BRITNEY I ❤️ U under all of Britney Spears posts * *Will delete this in the morning. ENJOY twitter hardcore lovers. — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) March 4, 2022

13.

When your dad drops you off at Coachella pic.twitter.com/ZozjSkmtMx — Trudi (@Trudski2012) May 30, 2021

14.

my taste in men pic.twitter.com/Go0oOLspQG — ziwe (@ziwe) October 8, 2021

15.