The reason for Bristol Cathedral’s replacement plaque in honour of ordained women is a real facepalm moment

Poke Staff. Updated March 8th, 2022

Bristol Cathedral made clerical history back in 1994, when it was the venue for the ordination of the first women priests in the Anglican Church. So momentous was the occasion that they erected a plaque to commemorate it, but that plaque is to be replaced – and for good reason.

The cathedral’s COO shared these two photos of the original plaque and the creation of the new one by Robyn Golden-Hann, herself a Church of England ordinand.

The cathedral’s Twitter account was in a celebratory mood, too.

Falling so close to International Women’s Day merely served to highlight the gaffe. These were just a few of the responses to the cringeworthy tale.

One person suggested a way the embarrassment could have been avoided.

Words to live by.

