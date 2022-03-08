The reason for Bristol Cathedral’s replacement plaque in honour of ordained women is a real facepalm moment

Pics

Bristol Cathedral made clerical history back in 1994, when it was the venue for the ordination of the first women priests in the Anglican Church. So momentous was the occasion that they erected a plaque to commemorate it, but that plaque is to be replaced – and for good reason.

This explanation of why Bristol cathedral is replacing the plaque celebrating the ordination of women is priceless pic.twitter.com/hPi3cL1SQ9 — Mark Walton (@markcwalton) March 5, 2022

The cathedral’s COO shared these two photos of the original plaque and the creation of the new one by Robyn Golden-Hann, herself a Church of England ordinand.

Writing notices for consent to change things @BristolCathedra isn’t always this satisfying… (nor does it normally get so much attention!).

Here’s a pic of the old plaque and the new one in progress. https://t.co/1fqH1oHwlq pic.twitter.com/K4zfVNuqk5 — Ben Silvey (@bensilvey) March 6, 2022

The cathedral’s Twitter account was in a celebratory mood, too.

In Women's History Month this year we will celebrate the anniversary of the ordination of the first women priests in the Church of England with a new plaque in the Cathedral, which lists all 32 women priested in Bristol Cathedral in 1994. pic.twitter.com/oVBtOWUcG6 — Bristol Cathedral (@BristolCathedra) March 1, 2022

Falling so close to International Women’s Day merely served to highlight the gaffe. These were just a few of the responses to the cringeworthy tale.

Bristol Cathedral 👇 ‘The reason that the original plaque is being replaced is that it did not mention any of the women who were ordained..’ Wait for it .. ‘Instead it mentioned the men who ordained them’ Friends, welcome to our world. Sometimes there are no words 😂 😂 https://t.co/Z6JQq8qV6a — Rev Karen Sethuraman (@KarenSethuraman) March 6, 2022

Original plaque description "Congratulating ourselves for being more inclusive, here is a list of the names of the people who are being inclusive" — StarkRG 🇦🇺🇺🇸 (@FenGar) March 5, 2022

Just in time for International Women’s Day https://t.co/cqUPUGlqKW — Catherine Norman (@kitnorm) March 6, 2022

This reminds us of the plaque on Rosie Hackett Bridge. There are five men named on it, and no info on Rosie's many accomplishments https://t.co/xUIeMq8h2A https://t.co/Bw4WVQG5b6 pic.twitter.com/3acHeOWsQo — The Wild Gees (@thewildgees) March 6, 2022

One person suggested a way the embarrassment could have been avoided.

Maybe they should have got a woman to organise the first bloody plaque. — Camellia (@Camelli79450301) March 6, 2022

Words to live by.

