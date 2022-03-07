This Russian man speaking out against the invasion of Ukraine is an incredibly moving watch

News

This clip of an elderly Russian man speaking out against the invasion of Ukraine has just gone viral on Reddit and it’s an incredibly moving watch.

It was shared by Redditor llzv who said: ‘Elderly Russian surrounded by riot police in Yekaterinburg urges bystanders to protest.’

He was speaking out in Russia’s fourth largest city and here are just a few of the things people said about it.

‘He’s seen his fair share of authoritarianism over the years, enough is enough. Mad respect to the protesters and those fighting back.’

DevilinLeather ‘He is speaking the truth in a gentle and genuine manner. They should listen to his wisdom.’

BernieTheDachshund ‘People like him bring me a little bit of faith in humanity back. This guy’s genuine words made me cry.’

YouAndUrHomiesSuck ‘Sometimes the softest quietest voice is the only one speaking the truth.’

epimetheuss ‘How has he survived that long with a spine of steel in Russia?? I am so impressed by all the people risking their lives by speaking up on a regular basis for a more just Russia.’

sheisthebeesknees ‘Few humans build things when they know it won’t be finished before they are gone. This man knows he is older but still wants to fight for a better Russia.’

gstan003 ‘Absolutely heroic. I hope this man is safe.’

croquetica

Source Reddit u/llzv