This little girl interrupting a live TV news report about Ukrainian refugees is both joyful and heartbreaking
This was a lovely TV moment that was both beautiful and heartbreaking all at the same time.
It was a live TV news report about Ukrainians fleeing their country after the Russian invasion which was interrupted in the loveliest way possible.
Keep watching …
The reporter is Ellison Barber and here’s what she had to say about it on Twitter.
the best interruption of a live shot I’ve ever had on @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/nGy4JQJuSU
— Ellison Barber (@ellisonbarber) March 6, 2022
and play more soccer, we did! @AnthonyNBCNews pic.twitter.com/4le0NHTcUY
— Ellison Barber (@ellisonbarber) March 6, 2022
Here are just a few of the things people said about it on Reddit.
‘Sweet girl! Reporter seems like a good person. Hope the girl is still smiling in 10 years!’
Faktafabriken
‘Cute kid even through all that distress she still has a smile on her face.’
Ykcir94
‘The resilience of youth. Bless her X’
Jealous_Tangerine_93
‘Kids are so damn resilient it’s awe inspiring sometimes.’
sheisthebeesknees
‘What a sweet girl. I hope her and everyone there are safe. She brings a bit of light in a lot of darkness we’ve seen.’
Argyleskin
‘Kids are the best. This is so sad.’
rdtadminsRtrash
‘Made me smile. And cry. Bless her.’
missed_my_window
“Okay. You’re done talking. Time for football.”
Moonrock_Cafe
And over on Twitter …
This is touching. 💙 The innocence of a child just wanting to play soccer while her country is at war. Very kind of you.
— LJ (@LJ_Opinions) March 6, 2022
Also a real pro move to let the child become a part of the story without losing the story.
Well done @ellisonbarber
— Ed Coghlan (@EdCoghlan) March 6, 2022
Seeing the child so happy brings tears to my eyes.
— b f bucky (@bfbucky1) March 6, 2022
This made me ugly cry. Thank you so much for giving those sweet kids your attention and your time between on-camera shots. You may not realize it, but you are helping to heal trauma. ❤️🇺🇦
— Слава Україні! 💙💛🇺🇦🌻 (@cassajax) March 6, 2022
