This little girl interrupting a live TV news report about Ukrainian refugees is both joyful and heartbreaking

This was a lovely TV moment that was both beautiful and heartbreaking all at the same time.

It was a live TV news report about Ukrainians fleeing their country after the Russian invasion which was interrupted in the loveliest way possible.

Keep watching …

The reporter is Ellison Barber and here’s what she had to say about it on Twitter.

the best interruption of a live shot I’ve ever had on @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/nGy4JQJuSU — Ellison Barber (@ellisonbarber) March 6, 2022

Here are just a few of the things people said about it on Reddit.

‘Sweet girl! Reporter seems like a good person. Hope the girl is still smiling in 10 years!’

Faktafabriken ‘Cute kid even through all that distress she still has a smile on her face.’

Ykcir94 ‘The resilience of youth. Bless her X’

Jealous_Tangerine_93 ‘Kids are so damn resilient it’s awe inspiring sometimes.’

sheisthebeesknees ‘What a sweet girl. I hope her and everyone there are safe. She brings a bit of light in a lot of darkness we’ve seen.’

Argyleskin ‘Kids are the best. This is so sad.’

rdtadminsRtrash ‘Made me smile. And cry. Bless her.’

missed_my_window “Okay. You’re done talking. Time for football.”

Moonrock_Cafe

And over on Twitter …

This is touching. 💙 The innocence of a child just wanting to play soccer while her country is at war. Very kind of you. — LJ (@LJ_Opinions) March 6, 2022

Also a real pro move to let the child become a part of the story without losing the story.

Well done @ellisonbarber — Ed Coghlan (@EdCoghlan) March 6, 2022

Seeing the child so happy brings tears to my eyes. — b f bucky (@bfbucky1) March 6, 2022

This made me ugly cry. Thank you so much for giving those sweet kids your attention and your time between on-camera shots. You may not realize it, but you are helping to heal trauma. ❤️🇺🇦 — Слава Україні! 💙💛🇺🇦🌻 (@cassajax) March 6, 2022

Source Reddit u/instamelih Twitter @ellisonbarber