News

This little girl interrupting a live TV news report about Ukrainian refugees is both joyful and heartbreaking

Poke Staff. Updated March 7th, 2022

This was a lovely TV moment that was both beautiful and heartbreaking all at the same time.

It was a live TV news report about Ukrainians fleeing their country after the Russian invasion which was interrupted in the loveliest way possible.

Keep watching …

The reporter is Ellison Barber and here’s what she had to say about it on Twitter.

Here are just a few of the things people said about it on Reddit.

‘Sweet girl! Reporter seems like a good person. Hope the girl is still smiling in 10 years!’
Faktafabriken

‘Cute kid even through all that distress she still has a smile on her face.’
Ykcir94

‘The resilience of youth. Bless her X’
Jealous_Tangerine_93

‘Kids are so damn resilient it’s awe inspiring sometimes.’
sheisthebeesknees

‘What a sweet girl. I hope her and everyone there are safe. She brings a bit of light in a lot of darkness we’ve seen.’
Argyleskin

‘Kids are the best. This is so sad.’
rdtadminsRtrash

‘Made me smile. And cry. Bless her.’
missed_my_window

“Okay. You’re done talking. Time for football.”
Moonrock_Cafe

And over on Twitter …

READ MORE

The German embassy’s takedown of their Russian counterparts over Ukraine just went wildly viral

Source Reddit u/instamelih Twitter @ellisonbarber