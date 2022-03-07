Twitter

There was something about this Nato equipment ‘found’ in Ukraine that didn’t quite compute – 11 favourite takedowns

Poke Staff. Updated March 7th, 2022

Over on Twitter there’s an account called @ASBMilitary which describes itself, among several other things, as the ‘#1 Source of Breaking Military News & Analysis on Russia’.

We only mention it because it has just shared this breaking news which went viral for reasons we presume they were not entirely intending.

Here’s a close-up of one or two of those pictures.

And here’s a flavour of exactly what people made of that.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

And there was also this, from the same account a little while back.

To conclude …

READ MORE

The German embassy’s takedown of their Russian counterparts over Ukraine just went wildly viral

Source Twitter @ASBMilitary