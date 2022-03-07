There was something about this Nato equipment ‘found’ in Ukraine that didn’t quite compute – 11 favourite takedowns

Twitter

Over on Twitter there’s an account called @ASBMilitary which describes itself, among several other things, as the ‘#1 Source of Breaking Military News & Analysis on Russia’.

We only mention it because it has just shared this breaking news which went viral for reasons we presume they were not entirely intending.

BREAKING: Russia finds NATO equipment at the headquarters of a Ukrainian nazi group “the right sector” pic.twitter.com/7tSaDgxOli — ASB News / MILITARY〽️ (@ASBMilitary) March 6, 2022

Here’s a close-up of one or two of those pictures.

And here’s a flavour of exactly what people made of that.

1.

idk what's funnier, the idea that NATO has an office IT department that's loaning school-grade Lenovo thinkpads to random Ukrainian non-government groups, or that they need no less than 3 NATO-branded stickers on every device https://t.co/JwHkYca1b9 — self diagnosed Havana Syndrome (@MenshevikM) March 6, 2022

2.

When I'm trying to secretly fund groups, I make sure to put dozens of identifying stickers on the severely outdated civilian equipment I give them https://t.co/WubLnOaduy — Nikolaj🍦🧦🇺🇦 (@nikicaga) March 6, 2022

3.

BREAKING: Russia finds NATO equipment at the headquarters of a Ukrainian play group "the Dora Sector" pic.twitter.com/eNHCnnUt19 — Otto English (@Otto_English) March 7, 2022

4.

When you're stoking war fever and running Nazi Gladio terrorists, nothing beats the durability, smooth processing, and reliability of a @Lenovo ThinkPad! #sponsored #ad https://t.co/wnfNE3UEgi — 𝙂𝙐𝙈𝘽𝙔 (@gumby4christ) March 6, 2022

5.

BREAKING: NATO super-drone found in my basement. No shit this is real. I totally did not buy it on wish….you can ask my mom… pic.twitter.com/iyolzEh1ka — Fabio De Bona (@f4b1o) March 6, 2022

6.

It's a Chinese-made commercial laptop with a couple of stickers saying "NATO". In other news, I own a police car! Well, it's a car with a couple of bumper stickers saying "Police". https://t.co/D3kWIjPYlg — Charlie Stross (@cstross) March 6, 2022

7.

C'mon bruh this is a fucking thinkpad https://t.co/c5E0EgKUtB — Paraglobalism 🌐 🇺🇦 (@Paraglobalism) March 6, 2022

8.

And don’t forget the state-of-the-art phones they are providing them with. pic.twitter.com/wE2ukfFJiy — ᚱᛇᛞᚹᚢᛚᚠ ️️ (@RaulManuel) March 6, 2022

9.

Yep, NATO are definitely lending Ukraine 14 year old laptops with “property of NATO” written on them. https://t.co/KlYKnHKuGG — Luke Dyks 🇺🇦 (@LukeDyks) March 6, 2022

10.

if I worked in the NATO IT department I would simply close all ukrainian nazi tickets without resolving them — Guantánamo Bay DSA (@kxta42) March 6, 2022

11.

NATO controls the sticker-making market in Europe- Noone else was capable of label creation of this sophistication — Manimal or Astro-Manimal? (@schmendimite) March 6, 2022

And there was also this, from the same account a little while back.

So are we supposed to believe top secret intelligence info provided by this genius lmao pic.twitter.com/g2M1tNR9gP — barabashka (@narbi16) March 6, 2022

To conclude …

I have some computer expertise so I can tell you with 100% certainty that’s just a laptop. It’s a very common device that you do not need to join NATO to get access to — Wild Geerters (@steinkobbe) March 6, 2022

BUT IT HAS SOME STICKERS — •• (@agirlcalledlina) March 6, 2022

READ MORE

The German embassy’s takedown of their Russian counterparts over Ukraine just went wildly viral

Source Twitter @ASBMilitary