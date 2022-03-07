Someone has mapped the dreams of the world and it heavily involves snakes

Weird World

Bed and bedding company Mornings.co.uk obviously has something of a professional interest in dreams, seeing as their aim is to give everyone sweet ones.

For that reason, they conducted a study into which dreams are the most common in different parts of the world – and we don’t mean the Britain’s Got Talent type dreams where people have to become a top ventriloquist for their granny.

According to their Google-based research, the most common dreams across the globe are about snakes. We’re not sure if that’s some sort of Freudian subconscious thing or people just think about snakes a lot.

Such is the power of the snake dream that it’s the second most common in the UK, despite snakes not being a particular feature of most people’s lives. And the top dream …teeth falling out.

No doubt that’s because it’s so difficult to get a dental appointment, although Mornings.co.uk have a different suggestion.

They’ve even mapped out the dreams of the whole world, proving – if you glance at the fairly small range of topics – that people are more or less the same everywhere.

We don’t wish to cast aspersions on anyone’s research methods, but we’re finding it very hard to believe that not a single country’s most common dream is turning up for work and discovering you’re naked. Just saying.

