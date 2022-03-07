Kay Burley skewered James Cleverly over those 50 UK visas for Ukranians and had everyone cheering

News

As you will probably have seen by now, the UK has issued just 50 visas to Ukranians fleeting the Russian invasion despite the government’s insistence that it is leading the world in the response to Vladimir Putin’s atrocities.

I only say the obvious because our government doesn't seem to see the obvious: 1.5 million Ukrainians need a roof, a meal, and some friends to give temporary warmth and safety. We've issued 50 visas. Britain needs to do its bit. We're better than Johnson and Patel. 🇺🇦 🇬🇧 — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) March 6, 2022

Kharkiv railway station right now. Meanwhile the British government has permitter only 50 new visas for Ukrainians and Russian oligarchs have months to move their ill-gotten gold out of Londongrad. Shame on you @BorisJohnson. pic.twitter.com/41jh8rWTE4 — John Sweeney (@johnsweeneyroar) March 7, 2022

🇵🇱Poland takes 1,000,000 refugees.🇬🇧 UK takes 50. Guess which country is saying it's world leading in its humanitarian response? — Bradley Wall 🏳️‍🌈 🇪🇺🇬🇧🌍 (@BWallArthur) March 6, 2022

Over on Sky News Kay Burley thought she’d ask Conservative MP James Cleverley – minister for Europe and North America – why the number was so staggeringly small. And she really wasn’t letting it go.

#KayBurley – 13,500 people have applied to come to the UK… & only 50 visas have been granted… that's not acceptable? James Cleverly – This situation has occurred in the last couple of days KB – A Brit is stuck in Calais.. he was welcomed all the way.. & we won't let him in pic.twitter.com/2ori8OgSY6 — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) March 7, 2022

And here’s just a flavour of what people made of that.

This was an absolutely superb interview from @KayBurley. A masterclass in how to hold a sniveling Government Minister to account pic.twitter.com/1lwivGAD0h — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) March 7, 2022

The rest of Europe welcomes Ukrainian refugees with open arms. The U.K. welcomes Ukrainian refugees with a closed process. — Left Hook (@leftstance) March 7, 2022

James Cleverly rightly grilled by Kay Burley on why the U.K. has issued only 50 Visas for Ukrainians trying to flee war, and enter the country. 50. As in less than 51. More than 49. A British man with his Ukrainian family is currently being denied entry.pic.twitter.com/2mABxKw7KR — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy 🇺🇦 (@OxfordDiplomat) March 7, 2022

Cleverly might as well be a ventriloquist's dummy. Sick and tired of this irrelevant evasive bullshit from him and other front men for corruption and incompetence. — Madeye The Carnaptious 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 🧡 (@madeye611) March 7, 2022

I’ve missed #kayburley in the mornings, she’s back & not taking any shit from James cleverly 👊👊👊 Gives him a good grilling over the fact the U.K. have only accepted 50 Ukrainian Visa applications, he gets very snappy 😂#JohnsonOut42 #JohnsonTheRussianStooge #ToryTraitors pic.twitter.com/1todes7EXI — kerry ✊💙🇺🇦 (@hewitson10) March 7, 2022

It’s termed *being prepared* Mr Cleverley, a term that has washed over this government since its inception — Stuart Hemingway #YNWA#ProEU#JFT97 (@stu_hem) March 7, 2022

READ MORE

This German embassy riposte to their Russian counterparts in South Africa just went wildly viral

Source Twitter @Haggis_UK