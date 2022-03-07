News

Kay Burley skewered James Cleverly over those 50 UK visas for Ukranians and had everyone cheering

John Plunkett. Updated March 7th, 2022

As you will probably have seen by now, the UK has issued just 50 visas to Ukranians fleeting the Russian invasion despite the government’s insistence that it is leading the world in the response to Vladimir Putin’s atrocities.

Over on Sky News Kay Burley thought she’d ask Conservative MP James Cleverley – minister for Europe and North America – why the number was so staggeringly small. And she really wasn’t letting it go.

And here’s just a flavour of what people made of that.

Source Twitter @Haggis_UK