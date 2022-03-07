The government’s 6-point plan for Ukraine got the reaction it deserved – 12 pointed takedowns

News

The war in Ukraine continues to destroy the lives of its citizens while other countries help to varying degrees with aid, sanctions and asylum.

With news breaking that the UK has issued only 50 visas to Ukrainians fleeing the fighting, further doubts have been raised as to the government’s commitment to doing its part.

Britain has granted a grand total of 50 visas to Ukrainian family members so far, and Boris Johnson is probably marching around Downing Street asking what the hold-up is with Roman Abramovich’s peerage — Henry Mance (@henrymance) March 6, 2022

At the rate of 50 visas in ten days we'll have handed out the 200,000 the Government promised with great fanfare sometime in the year 2132. — Jo Maugham (@JolyonMaugham) March 6, 2022

I only say the obvious because our government doesn't seem to see the obvious: 1.5 million Ukrainians need a roof, a meal, and some friends to give temporary warmth and safety. We've issued 50 visas. Britain needs to do its bit. We're better than Johnson and Patel. 🇺🇦 🇬🇧 — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) March 6, 2022

#Refugee arrivals from #Ukraine (5/3)

Poland: 885,303

Hungary: 169,053

Slovakia: 113,967

Republic of Moldova: 84,067

Romania: 71,640

Other EUMS: 157,000

UK: 50 In response to @Ianblackford_MP & @LSRPlaid, shameless @BorisJohnson claims the UK is already doing a lot for refugees pic.twitter.com/AvtWebHlgn — Nando Sigona (@nandosigona) March 6, 2022

To silence the critics, the government has revealed it has a six-point plan to help Ukraine – helpfully shared by Nadine Dorries.

The so-called plan got the reaction it deserved – widespread mockery.

1.

Quick – cripes! Look like we're doing something! I know – let's draw up a woolly six point plan! Brilliant! pic.twitter.com/Uh8htzQJI3 — Otto English (@Otto_English) March 7, 2022

2.

I think you’d go ‘oh darling that’s really sweet’ and feel touched, and put it on the fridge, if the 6-point plan to sort out Ukraine had been written by your 5-year-old child and not the Prime sodding Minister. — Mark Steel (@mrmarksteel) March 6, 2022

3.

Boris Johnson’s 6 point plan to support Ukraine isn’t particularly helpful as it doesn’t include him or his Government resigning — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) March 6, 2022

4.

A six point plan for Johnson: 1. Resign

2. A police investigation

3. A humiliating public trial.

4. Jail.

5. A visit from his Russian buddies.

6. A nice cup of Kremlin tea. — Dame Supertanskiii of Dystopia (@supertanskiii) March 6, 2022

5.

My Six Point Plan to support Ukraine:

1. Pretend I'm leading the world against Russia, while actually doing fuck all

2. Get the right wing press to portray me as Churchillian

3 Don't upset any Russians that give cash to the Tory party

4 see 1

5 see 2

6 see 3#Ukraine — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) March 6, 2022

6.

Amazed that the Ukrainians made no mention of the great six point plan in their read out of Zelensky Johnson call. Still No 10 making clear it was discussed so that’s great … — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) March 6, 2022

7.

Did he really waste Zelenskyy’s precious time with this horse shit on their phone call? What facile driveling onanism this 6-point-plan is. Mobilise a humanitarian coalition? He hasn’t even taken in more than 50 refugees out of 1.5 million. — and that’s just on Point 1. pic.twitter.com/wtcJUrHlov — Mike Galsworthy 🇺🇦 (@mikegalsworthy) March 6, 2022

8.

Boris Johnson's 6 point plan to support himself pic.twitter.com/HA0pu3JsjG — Louis 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 〓〓 💙 Defend the right to vote (@LouisHenwood) March 6, 2022

9.

It’s a plan!

1. Get Ukraine Done,

2. Have an oven ready cease fire deal,

3. No downsides to our plan – only upsides,

4. Restrict their law breaking to only specific and limited ways,

5. Russia needs us more than we need them,

6. The German Car industry will come to the rescue. — Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) March 6, 2022

10.

Siri, show me a tweet that sounds like a shrug. https://t.co/gzHcn5A6Xb — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) March 6, 2022

11.

I’m feeling vastly relieved now that Johnson has a 6 point plan — John Crace (@JohnJCrace) March 6, 2022

12.

Boris Johnson's six point plan to save the world:

1. Run to the front of a march and shout "follow me"

2-6. See above — nick abbot (@NIAbbot) March 6, 2022

In a nutshell …

READ MORE

Nadine Dorries offered her ‘heartfelt thanks’ to the BBC in Ukraine and everyone said the same thing

Source Nadine Dorries Image Nadine Dorries, Screengrab