Double comeback of the day

Leading contender for comeback of the week goes to Polish MEP Radosław Sikorski and this exchange which has just gone viral on Reddit.

Sikorski, a journalist and politician who has worked for the Observer and the Spectator, was responding on Twitter to Vladimir Putin’s attempts to justify Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

It caught the attention of Mikhail Ulyanov, a permanent representative of Russia to international organisations in Vienna and this is how it played out.

‘Gave him both barrels,’ said beerbellybegone who shared it over on Reddit.

‘Best “Additionally …” ever!’

dundunitagn “Per my last e-mail” vibes.’

himsJUSTERS ‘Russia pisses all over the international community, but at the same time expects that same community to play by the rules and not offend Russia. They’ve gotten away with it for so long that it’s second nature for them by now.’

beerbellybegone ‘I greatly enjoy that the phrase “fuck off” has entered international diplomacy.’

happyfunisocheese ‘Maybe this is why I am not a diplomat, but it must be such a huge relief to finally give em your honest raw opinion straight to their digital face.’

