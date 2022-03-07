18 ‘childish’ gifts that adults wish they still got
Remember that excitement you felt in the run-up to a birthday or a gift-giving holiday when you were a kid? It’s because you knew – if you were lucky – that you were going to get some cool and fun stuff, like dolls, cars, games etc.
It seems a little less exciting when you know you’re going to get three deodorent sets, socks and a comedy T-shirt.
u/devious_egg asked Redditors for their thoughts on those treasured gifts –
Adults, what is something you’d love receiving as a gift but no one even considers giving you because you’re an adult?
The floodgates opened, and many of these answers cropped up several times.
1.
Those sneakers that light up whenever you take a step.
twirlerina024
2.
Lego.
ApprehensiveStatus13
3.
A pogo stick 💖
Fuzzy-Conversation21
4.
An assortment of 10 different kids’ cereal as a gift for an important occasion.
allday676
5.
Colouring books and crayons.
qzcl
6.
Stickers. I won’t put them on anything and you’ll never see it again once you’ve gifted it to me but it will remain forever a highly cherished gift.
Matthias_Cro
7.
I mean…. A go kart.
Pitiful_Fox7081
8.
A yo-yo and some PlayDoh.
SquilliamFancySon95
9.
Art kits. Used to get them almost every year as a kid. When I started going to college, the kits stopped coming.
strangedrow