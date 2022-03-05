Comeback of the day

Twitter

Latest in an occasional series, takedown of the day goes to this person who spotted what Meghan McCain had to say about the possibility of Kamala Harris to Europe to show solidarity with Ukraine in the face of the Russian invasion.

Here’s the news story about it.

#BREAKING: White House discussing sending Harris to Warsaw and Bucharest https://t.co/q6cOnotQ2i pic.twitter.com/TWWIZRuQlt — The Hill (@thehill) March 3, 2022

And this is what McCain had to say about it.

Please for the love of God, send a serious person instead. https://t.co/5jxCcAYfAB — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 4, 2022

And it prompted this prize-winning comeback which surely says it all, shared by mead93 over on Reddit.

Don’t forget Mail Online columnist!

‘The less important they are the louder they seem to be.’

willumasaurus

