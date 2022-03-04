This boss’s outrageous treatment of their ‘late’ employee got entirely the responses they deserved

Life

Another day, another snapshot of bosses you really wouldn’t want to have to work for, from the corner of Reddit called ‘antiwork’.

This time it’s an exchange between an employer and a member of staff which makes no sense at allot anyone except the boss.

‘Please note the timestamps. Any suggestions on how to deal with this outrageous unfairness?’ said Redditor KaiaKween.

And they got exactly the responses they deserved.

‘Your boss is an asshole or an idiot but probably both.’

fenriq ‘Managers who can’t manage people often just manage clocks. This dick can’t even manage that.’

NefariousDeeds99 ‘Trying to manage a clock but can’t even read a clock.’

j035u5 ‘When you quit, give same day notice. When he asks for 2 weeks say that you told him two weeks ago and you’re not going to argue.’

MoozesModiMoozi “Per my previous message, I was at my desk by 8:30. I believe that settles the matter, but please let me know if we need to loop anyone else in on this to clarify the timestamp on my first message,

Regards” “If you want to send it in an email, cc HR and modify to “Per the attached screenshot of our chat, I was at my desk by our agreed upon time of 8:30. In the interest of not wasting anymore time on this matter, I have cc’d [HR person’s name]. Please let me know if you will need further proof of start time in the future so that we can prevent this from happening again. Regards.”

cubistninja ‘Even if it was 4 minutes late. Fuck off!’

shabbysneakers ‘Yeah. Spend the rest of the day (not on company phone/computer) looking for a new job.’

Infinite-Coffee2407

