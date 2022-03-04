The NSFW sounding ‘Fluttering Kite’ song from CBeebies has just gone viral all over again

Videos

Over on Twitter the great Jayne Sharpe went viral with this very NSFW sounding clip from CBeebies.

It’s Chris Jarvis on the children’s TV series Show Me Show You and no matter how many times we see it, our jaw never fails to drop.

Wait… did I hear that correctly? pic.twitter.com/kqe3EJQim6 — Jayne Sharp (@Jaynesharp) March 4, 2022

Not safe for work, and definitely not safe for kids TV?

The kids have got to learn it from somewhere. — Paddy McGuinness 💙 (@PaddyMcGuinness) March 4, 2022

And also this.

Source Twitter @Jaynesharp