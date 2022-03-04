Videos

The NSFW sounding ‘Fluttering Kite’ song from CBeebies has just gone viral all over again

Poke Staff. Updated March 4th, 2022

Over on Twitter the great Jayne Sharpe went viral with this very NSFW sounding clip from CBeebies.

It’s Chris Jarvis on the children’s TV series Show Me Show You and no matter how many times we see it, our jaw never fails to drop.

Not safe for work, and definitely not safe for kids TV?

And also this.

