The NSFW sounding ‘Fluttering Kite’ song from CBeebies has just gone viral all over again
Over on Twitter the great Jayne Sharpe went viral with this very NSFW sounding clip from CBeebies.
It’s Chris Jarvis on the children’s TV series Show Me Show You and no matter how many times we see it, our jaw never fails to drop.
Wait… did I hear that correctly? pic.twitter.com/kqe3EJQim6
— Jayne Sharp (@Jaynesharp) March 4, 2022
Not safe for work, and definitely not safe for kids TV?
The kids have got to learn it from somewhere.
— Paddy McGuinness 💙 (@PaddyMcGuinness) March 4, 2022
And also this.
— Mike Heyes (@mikeheyes) March 4, 2022
Source Twitter @Jaynesharp