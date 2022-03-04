These 13 stupid Twitter interactions will make you feel like a genius by comparison

Twitter

If you’ve been on Twitter for more than an hour and haven’t seen anything truly idiotic, there’s a good chance your browser has frozen. Sorry, but that’s the way it is.

Best-selling author and comedy writer, James Felton, has probably seen more than his fair share of stupid takes, purely due to sharing his thoughts on political issues, which can attract idiots like wasps to a picnic – but less welcome.

He posted some screenshots of a recent weird and very stupid interaction.

what's the stupidest interaction you've had on this hellsite? This is mine pic.twitter.com/Tg7thvDHin — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 3, 2022

Where do you even start unpicking the vast amounts of stupid in that?

While many responses were from people wanting to know why James hadn’t condemned Jack the Ripper or Harold Shipman, there were a lot who simply answered the question.

1.

One of my favourites pic.twitter.com/lQIEMQ88EK — chronically repressed (@bakingbloomer) March 3, 2022

2.

3.

The stupidest interaction I've had on Twitter is still from a woman who claimed I married my Muslim wife, who I've been with for 20 years, to cover up the fact that I'm a racist. How do you even get there? https://t.co/DcaXoAtD4X — The Sting (@TSting18) March 3, 2022

4.

5.

I can’t be bothered to properly screenshot it, but at one point, when I was criticising Van Morrison’s new anti-lockdown album, someone said that Morrison was a musical legend while I was a forgotten bedwetter https://t.co/PIzfApxX1a — The Timeless Pop Culture Fan (@PopCultureGuy12) March 3, 2022

6.

Not mine but this always makes me chuckle. pic.twitter.com/JyK901LZUQ — Faraaank (@frankmcdonald) March 3, 2022

7.

This one didn’t involve me but I had to save it, and revisit it often because it’s just some amazing fucking banter over dog poo bags and rain. The original question was – do you put your dog poo bags in someone else’s bin. Enjoy pic.twitter.com/ubMPEM1ayr — chel-getoffthegrass-sea 🌊🦑 (@cribb_chelsea) March 3, 2022

8.

9.

oh I've got one for this pic.twitter.com/KBhdEcNeb8 — Michael Cleary (@MagnificoCleary) March 3, 2022

10.

the time somebody mansplained percentages to me pic.twitter.com/cAWuoUuFjB — ondra machálek (@Alficor1) March 3, 2022

11.

Not mine per se but… pic.twitter.com/Ds4sjAESWr — Tom (@tfoster450) March 3, 2022

12.

Probably this one pic.twitter.com/yLcRHOiYS3 — John Meade (@johnmeadeb2) March 3, 2022

13.

In case you were wondering, to cover his back against the hundreds of other similar potential accusations, James did the only reasonable thing.

issuing a blanket statement that I condemn "all bad dudes" as a timesaver — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 3, 2022

