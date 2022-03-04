Twitter

These 13 stupid Twitter interactions will make you feel like a genius by comparison

Poke Staff. Updated March 4th, 2022

If you’ve been on Twitter for more than an hour and haven’t seen anything truly idiotic, there’s a good chance your browser has frozen. Sorry, but that’s the way it is.

Best-selling author and comedy writer, James Felton, has probably seen more than his fair share of stupid takes, purely due to sharing his thoughts on political issues, which can attract idiots like wasps to a picnic – but less welcome.

He posted some screenshots of a recent weird and very stupid interaction.

Where do you even start unpicking the vast amounts of stupid in that?

While many responses were from people wanting to know why James hadn’t condemned Jack the Ripper or Harold Shipman, there were a lot who simply answered the question.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

In case you were wondering, to cover his back against the hundreds of other similar potential accusations, James did the only reasonable thing.

READ MORE

‘What’s the stupidest way you almost died?’ – 17 most memorable (and stupid)

Source James Felton Image Jeremy Bezanger on Unsplash