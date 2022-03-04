A perfect explanation of the Russian stock market in 48 seconds

Entertainment

If the Russian stock market were a person, the paramedics would have their work cut out keeping it alive until the air ambulance landed at the hospital.

The dire state of Russian stocks worldwide, caused by sanctions and boycotts, is very easy to see from these graphs.

US ETFs tracking the Russian stock market are down over 70% as Moex remains closed for a third day. This is completely mind-blowing and unparalleled. Like, the Great Depression took 2 years to wipe out what Russia is potentially losing in 2 weeks. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/EYVgr89Y51 — Sarah Koskiniemi 🇺🇦 (@NiemiKoski) March 2, 2022

The Russian stock market still isn't open. But Russian stocks that trade in London have fallen by about 98%. https://t.co/bVkuTVHuqb — Jordan Weissmann (@JHWeissmann) March 3, 2022

One Russian financial expert has gone viral after he expressed those graphs and the wider situation in a more real-world fashion.

Alex Butmanov, CEO of DTI Algorithmic, clearly hadn’t discussed his commentary with Elina Tikhonova, the presenter of Trading in a New Way, and she didn’t look pleased.

“Worst case scenario, I’m going to work as a Santa Claus, as I did 25 years ago.”

“Dear stock market – you were close to us, you were interesting. Rest in peace, dear comrade.”

A Reddit user named u/SteamCleaner23 hit the nail on the head.

This man hit zero. There’s a certain “i don’t give a fuck anymore” sense of freedom and optimism that comes with that. The “well shit, it can’t get worse” feeling. He enjoyed himself.

People were talking about it on Twitter, too.

A snapshot of the Russian economy: an investment expert goes live on air and says his current career trajectory is to work as "Santa Claus" and then drinks to the death of the stock market. With subtitles. pic.twitter.com/XiPVTSUuks — Peter Liakhov (@peterliakhov) March 3, 2022

I will be saving this still. For laters. pic.twitter.com/1bHvnCEliA — Not Hannibal Lecter (@Humanitarian66) March 3, 2022

The look on her face… https://t.co/bJ4Xt3tBxS — Count Mysterioso (@MysteriosoX) March 3, 2022

That Black Tuesday Feeling https://t.co/kXJqPIthww — shawn layden (@ShawnLayden) March 4, 2022

The "ah" at the end was the killer line and the "will I get the gulag for this" look on her face https://t.co/ICn63m24qI — Mike Yeo 杨启铭 (@TheBaseLeg) March 4, 2022

The Russian stock market remains closed for a fifth day.

Today the Russian stock market is closed.

The last time it happened, in 1917, it reopened after 75 years. — Marco Liera (@LieraMarco) February 28, 2022

Santa Claus it is, then.

READ MORE

The hilarious twist at the end of this furious TV news exchange about Ukraine is TV gold

Source r/unexpected Image Screengrab