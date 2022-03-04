James O’Brien on Priti Patel and the Ukranian refugee crisis is 2 minutes well spent

News

As you may have seen elsewhere today, Home Secretary Priti Patel has travelled to Poland’s border with Ukraine to launch a new visa scheme.

Today I am in Poland to launch the United Kingdom’s Ukraine Family Scheme. From today anyone settled in the United Kingdom can bring their Ukrainian family to safety. The British Government is doing everything it can to support the Ukrainian people as they fight for freedom. pic.twitter.com/Q6rbpEeHw1 — Priti Patel (@pritipatel) March 4, 2022

It certainly didn’t escape these people’s attention.

Why does Priti Patel need to travel to Poland today to announce her not-remotely-generous family scheme to help Ukrainian refugees!? Is she bring some back to the UK?!🤷‍♀️ — FrogyUK🌻🌳🐾💚🇪🇺💙😷 (@frogyuk) March 4, 2022

Has Priti Patel flown to Poland to hand out paperwork for refugees wanting to come to the UK to fill out? — Farrukh #FBPE (@implausibleblog) March 4, 2022

Priti Patel on her way to Poland to meet refugees at the border … FFS as if they haven't been through enough. — Sir Julie Street of Scouseland 🇪🇺💙💛🇺🇦 (@Juliest101) March 4, 2022

But perhaps nobody said it better than LBC presenter James O’Brien.

James O'Brien tears into Priti Patel for going to Poland to 'pretend' that she really cares about refugees.@mrjamesob pic.twitter.com/4pOinODFeg — LBC (@LBC) March 4, 2022

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.

Righteous fury and indignation from @mrjamesob at the rank hypocrisy of Nadine Dorries and Priti Patel, tearing into the BBC and refugees one week and pretending to care about them the next, simply because the mood music has changed. https://t.co/OOOAsIbadZ — David Beckett (@iamdavidbeckett) March 4, 2022

"She isn't going to rip up legislation designed to criminalise refugees but, hey ho, camera crew at the ready, Patel is off to Poland."@mrjamesob ripping into the hypocrisy of this govt's posturing on Ukraine while it pushes through the #NationalityBordersBill #AntiRefugeeBill https://t.co/iKUfIiMT1I — Zoe Gardner (@ZoeJardiniere) March 4, 2022

To all our friends in Poland. We suggest you google her before you offer her any welcome. https://t.co/M1GXQ3LBbC — Graham Lambert (@100glitterstars) March 4, 2022

Hits the nail on the head, every single time. https://t.co/9A8Sw4RVzv — Mike R (@MjBerti80) March 4, 2022

READ MORE

‘Arise, Sir Frank Spencer!’ Gavin Williamson’s getting a knighthood – 21 A* responses

Source Twitter @LBC