James O’Brien on Priti Patel and the Ukranian refugee crisis is 2 minutes well spent

Poke Staff. Updated March 4th, 2022

As you may have seen elsewhere today, Home Secretary Priti Patel has travelled to Poland’s border with Ukraine to launch a new visa scheme.

It certainly didn’t escape these people’s attention.

But perhaps nobody said it better than LBC presenter James O’Brien.

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.

Source Twitter @LBC