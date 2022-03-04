Celebrity

12 crushing takedowns of this terrible take on Russian humanitarianism

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 4th, 2022

According to reports, Ukraine and Russia have agreed to the creation of safe corridors to allow refugees out and humanitarian aid in.

Prior to that announcement, political commentator and author, James Melville, demonstrated his smooth transition from unregistered epidemiologist to geopolitical consultant by sharing footage from TASS, a Russian state-owned news agency.

Although he quickly deleted the post, the damage was done – and these responses shone a light on all the problems with it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

We’ll just leave this here.

READ MORE

11 favourite takedowns of the political commentator who compared Joe Rogan to George Orwell

Source James Felton Image Leonhard_Niederwimmer on Pixabay