Jake Humphrey’s humblebrag got entirely the takedowns it deserved

Poke Staff. Updated March 4th, 2022

Presenter Jake Humphrey has got a podcast called High Performance which we haven’t heard but apparently it’s rather popular. We know this because the man himself tweeted this.

It’s a screengrab because he’s since deleted it and you might be able to spot why after it went viral for not entirely the reasons he would have been hoping for.

These people surely said it best.

Just for the interests of balance and all that, here’s what he had to say about it later (although that might have been deleted too, we’re not sure).

This one’s definitely still up though.

And these.

