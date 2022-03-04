Jake Humphrey’s humblebrag got entirely the takedowns it deserved

Celebrity

Presenter Jake Humphrey has got a podcast called High Performance which we haven’t heard but apparently it’s rather popular. We know this because the man himself tweeted this.

It’s a screengrab because he’s since deleted it and you might be able to spot why after it went viral for not entirely the reasons he would have been hoping for.

These people surely said it best.

with respect, whoever told you that podcasts were niche in 2020 is not someone worth listening to. — Tim Stillman (@Stillberto) March 3, 2022

Did any even vaguely sentient being on the planet think podcasts were "a bit niche" in 2020? This High Performance podcast is dangerous Cargo Cult nonsense. So yes, there's a lesson there alright … #jakeoil pic.twitter.com/pYJ2v47GvG — Barry Glendenning (@bglendenning) March 3, 2022

Has anybody heard of these Podcast things? Jake Humphrey gets a lot of stick but he's done well with inventing them. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 4, 2022

“I once tried to trademark Podcasts but found out Jake Humphrey had already invented them..” pic.twitter.com/RHGjQTpndo — J.R.Hartley’s Armchair (@JRsArmchair) March 4, 2022

Is the lesson that you were having made up conversations in 2020 because you wanted to show off in 2022? — Tom Dutton (@TomDutty) March 3, 2022

There goes Jake Humphrey. I must remember to thank him. pic.twitter.com/CWYB5sRXzv — Michael Chadderton (@mchadders100) March 3, 2022

Am I concerned that someone thought that podcasts were niche in 2020? Yes. Am I more concerned that people would buy tickets to watch Jake Humphrey record a podcast live? Absolutely I am. — Carlon Carpenter (@CarlonCarpenter) March 3, 2022

Just for the interests of balance and all that, here’s what he had to say about it later (although that might have been deleted too, we’re not sure).

This one’s definitely still up though.

The actual queue to see #HighPerformance live at the O2 last night🤯. And people said podcasts are niche 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/HgO1TNWYbm — Jake Humphrey (@mrjakehumphrey) March 3, 2022

And these.

Serious question, who the hell said podcasts are niche? — Mr B (@ItsMrBM) March 4, 2022

I’ve always taken my parents council, and that was their feeling. Even I felt it. I wanted it to be a conversation about mindset, culture, how to make hires etc. I wondered if people really wanted to hear conversation like that. Football is so mainstream, it felt a risk. 1/2 https://t.co/gEDyYKanTt — Jake Humphrey (@mrjakehumphrey) March 4, 2022

2/2 – At the same time I knew millions of podcasts covered far wider areas such as comedy, football, news, TV etc. Did people really want to hear me and Professor discuss non-negotiables? It seems some people are determined to misunderstand me and pile-on…but there it is👍🏻 — Jake Humphrey (@mrjakehumphrey) March 4, 2022

