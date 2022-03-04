People are singing the praises of this choir teacher for her top training technique
A TikTok user named Xavier – or @moist_carpetva, if you want the technicalities – has shared a video of his choir teacher, which has gone viral because of her …erm …unusual method of keeping the class in line.
@moist_carpetva NERF GUN!!!! #funny #choir #singing #comedy ♬ original sound – Xavier
It has had more than eight million views, picking up loads of comments like these.
It could definitely work on instrumentalists, too.
Nobody wants a Nerf dart bouncing off their G string.
Source Xavier Image Screengrab