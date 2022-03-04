Entertainment

People are singing the praises of this choir teacher for her top training technique

Poke Staff. Updated March 4th, 2022

A TikTok user named Xavier – or @moist_carpetva, if you want the technicalities – has shared a video of his choir teacher, which has gone viral because of her …erm …unusual method of keeping the class in line.

@moist_carpetva NERF GUN!!!! #funny #choir #singing #comedy ♬ original sound – Xavier

It has had more than eight million views, picking up loads of comments like these.

It could definitely work on instrumentalists, too.

Nobody wants a Nerf dart bouncing off their G string.

READ MORE

This Tyrolean choir’s performance looks like a spoof – but it’s deadly serious

Source Xavier Image Screengrab