No kidding – these baby goats will give your day a cuteness overload

Over on TikTok, the @goatdaddys account shares cute footage from the farm – and animal sanctuary – that 17 baby goats call home. Although, they probably call it “Meeeehhhhh!”, to be honest.

Here’s one having a noisy breakfast, for example.

But feeding time isn’t always a one-to-one affair, and this viral video shows how that happens.

“On today’s episode of 17 kids and counting …”

That is one happy – and hungry – little bunch, and the video has been viewed almost 50 million times on TikTok alone.

Here’s how TikTok users reacted.

At another feeding time, there was a bit of a mix up – in more ways than one.

“These guys scared me to death, I made one bottle too many…spent 5 minutes looking for a missing goat.”

Give goatdaddys a follow so you can get regular updates on the little guys.

