No kidding – these baby goats will give your day a cuteness overload
Over on TikTok, the @goatdaddys account shares cute footage from the farm – and animal sanctuary – that 17 baby goats call home. Although, they probably call it “Meeeehhhhh!”, to be honest.
Here’s one having a noisy breakfast, for example.
@goatdaddys The most hectic and yet relaxing time of the day #goatdaddysfarm #fyp #viral #babygoats ♬ original sound – Goat Daddy's
But feeding time isn’t always a one-to-one affair, and this viral video shows how that happens.
“On today’s episode of 17 kids and counting …”
@goatdaddys On today’s episode of 17 kids and counting… #fyp #viral #babygoat #bottlefeeding ♬ original sound – Goat Daddy's
That is one happy – and hungry – little bunch, and the video has been viewed almost 50 million times on TikTok alone.
Here’s how TikTok users reacted.
At another feeding time, there was a bit of a mix up – in more ways than one.
“These guys scared me to death, I made one bottle too many…spent 5 minutes looking for a missing goat.”
@goatdaddys These guys scared me to death, I made one bottle to many…spent 5 minutes looking for a missing goat…#foryou #4u #foryoupage #goatdaddysfarm ♬ original sound – Goat Daddy's
Give goatdaddys a follow so you can get regular updates on the little guys.
