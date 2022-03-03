16 good reads from Twitter for World Book Day

Life

It’s World Book Day, which is the focal point of a charity that aims to give every child a free book, but which draws attention to itself by encouraging children to dress up as someone or something from their favourite stories.

World Book Day stands in solidarity with the people and children of Ukraine. This year we hope World Book Day brings joy and hope at a time when children need it most: pic.twitter.com/63vSg6iK3P — World Book Day UK 📚 (@WorldBookDayUK) March 2, 2022

As ever, social media is full of images of children happily heading to school dressed up to the nines – or not, as the case may be.

Quick tip for any parents whose kids are nervous about World Book Day tomorrow or who haven’t been able to make a costume: a kid in my daughter’s class is going as a Muggle. In his normal clothes. — Sophie Heawood (@heawood) March 2, 2022

Not everyone is too pleased with the dressing up part.

World Book Day is a charity and exists for all sorts of laudable reasons. But it’s awful, and time would be better spent you know reading books rather than making parents come up with shit costumes from them. — Stig Abell (@StigAbell) March 2, 2022

However you feel about it, it’s still a good opportunity for everyone to joke about it on Twitter – like these fine examples.

1.

I had to come up with a quick costume cause I forgot it was World Book Day again.

Here he is as John McClane from the novelisation of Die Hard pic.twitter.com/FfGxTxZaIa — joe heenan (@joeheenan) March 3, 2022

2.

Just sent my youngest off for World Book Day dressed as “Engine” from the Haynes Manual for a Ford Cortina mk2 1600e GT.#WorldBookDay #readingisfun pic.twitter.com/T21euV4NMa — Mike Keenan (@mikekeenan) March 3, 2022

3.

World Book Day at school tomorrow. I'm sending my daughter as the public's ambivalent relationship with the coming of the railways in Middlemarch. Starting to wish I'd just gone for Hermione like the rest of them. — Mark Watson (@watsoncomedian) March 2, 2022

4.

Happy #WorldBookDay! If you have not sent your child to school dressed as a barrister with a pixelated yellow face, then I don’t think we have anything more to say to each other. https://t.co/AqciOS2fx5 — The Secret Barrister (@BarristerSecret) March 3, 2022

5.

I’m furious we are not doing ‘World Book Day’ at work as I would love to dress up as ‘Where’s Wally’ with the answer being ‘still in bed’. — Flups (@TheRealFlups) March 3, 2022

6.

No idea what he’s doing in a library. The prick can’t even read.#WorldBookDay pic.twitter.com/TC0pZuXHX8 — GrumpySkeletor (@GrumpySkeletor) March 3, 2022

7.

make life easier for yourself by convincing your child that there’s a book called The Boy Who Wore Bin Bags #WorldBookDay — Paul (@bingowings14) March 2, 2022

8.

World Book Day. Was hoping a child or two had been sent to school dressed as British colonialism, but no joy so far #Empireland — Sathnam Sanghera (@Sathnam) March 3, 2022

9.

For world book day we have a tradition in our house. We like to pick one book in the morning, that one of us will read aloud to the other in bed that evening. Anyway, looking forward to jumping into this later. pic.twitter.com/yJ8VuNZUUm — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) March 3, 2022

10.

every day is a #WorldBookDay for an atlas — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) March 2, 2022

11.

All dressed up and ready for World Book Day as Michael Rosen. pic.twitter.com/qGc3pETOsR — Michael Rosen 💙💙🎓🎓 (@MichaelRosenYes) March 3, 2022

12.

This #WorldBookDay I'm dressed as my favourite book, the classic masterpiece "Where's Spot?" pic.twitter.com/Xba9mrfVYT — Alison Ward (@ItsAlisonWard) March 3, 2022

13.

I’ve responded to #WorldBookDay like any conscientious parent. By getting up at 3 am and taking the first flight out of the country. — Pádraig Belton (@PadraigBelton) March 3, 2022

14.

Parents. If you are considering sending your child to school dressed as me for work book day PLEASE ensure they have the necessary panache to pull it off — Bob Servant (@bobservant) March 3, 2022

15.

Bit disappointed that nobody seems to have dressed their kid up as a violent racist or a crack house for world book day, like. pic.twitter.com/A40Dxqh8o6 — Nick Pettigrew🇺🇦 (@Nick_Pettigrew) March 3, 2022

16.

Here's a picture of my daughter on her way to school this morning for #WorldBookDay dressed as Charles Bukowski. pic.twitter.com/B3rP8HtGXl — Scott Balcony (@scottbalcony) March 3, 2022

If all that has left you cold, perhaps this might be more your thing.

World Book Day today. I think I'll probably just wait for World Film Day. — Jason (@NickMotown) March 3, 2022

Image StockSnap on Pixabay