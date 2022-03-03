‘What are examples where “bigger is better” isn’t true?’ – 13 totally on-point responses

Life

Over on Reddit, rayvtoriq_ had a question.

“What are examples where “bigger is better” isn’t true?”

And we mention it because it prompted no end of responses – here are our 13 favourites.

1.

‘Kidney stones.’

Unfair-soil

2.

‘Microbiologist. The bigger ones are just biologists.’

SonicFan1524

3.

‘The length of silence after you ask someone to marry you.’

TheNewHobbes

4.

‘Pill sizes.’

YakCorrect1125

‘Good news! It’s a suppository.’

LogickBurn

5.

‘Meteorites.’

TheHalfDeadCat

‘Depends on wether you’re looking to survive or for a good spectacle.’

Embucetatron

6.

‘Zucchini (like the actual vegetable) they are tastier when smaller.’

Catmom7654

7.

‘Ego.’

HillariousEasterMAn

8.

‘Stars. The giant ones die quickly, the small ones can live for billions of years.’

vinocet

‘The very smallest red dwarfs can live for trillions of years. 🙂 They cook their hydrogen fuel very slowly and over low temperatures. Talk about stretching your rations!’

MidorBird

9.

‘Classroom sizes.’

Catmom7654

10.

‘Height I can no longer right roller coaster dou to my height and I need custom shoes and jackets everything because stores don’t have them.’

thefriendlychef1991

11.

‘Leak in your Roof.’

Sea-Horror-814

‘Mostly. But a tiny leak is more difficult to find. If you have a leak, you want it to be big enough to find and repair.’

flash17k

12.

‘Vegetables. You would think more=better but the bigger they are the less flavor there is and the texture gets weird. For certain veggies at least.’

Hemloch_

13.

‘Blood pressure.’

MaximumZer0

