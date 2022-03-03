The tube workers’ union had the best comeback for a journalist’s hot take on the strike

News

This week, tube workers belonging to the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union have been taking part in two strikes over planned changes to pension calculations and other issues, resulting in travel chaos for Londoners.

A couple of reminders about the #TubeStrike: 🚇 It’s not a “drivers’ strike”. Workers in all roles are striking, including drivers, but also station staff, track workers, signallers, and others. 💷 It’s not about pay. It’s about jobs, pensions, and conditions. pic.twitter.com/fe1bpkAJCP — RMT Bakerloo branch (@bakerloormt) March 1, 2022

Not gonna lie, it was quite the nightmare driving through London because of the #TubeStrike. But no where near as nightmarish as not being paid or appreciated properly for the work you do. Solidarity to all Underground staff on strike. Do what you’ve got to do. Always with you.✊🏽 — Cat✌🏽🌱Ⓥ (@CatAldgate) March 1, 2022

On Wednesday, journalist, author and rent-a-gob for political panel shows, Isabel Oakeshott, took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the matter.

These five responses poked a fair few holes in her argument.

Your solution to getting the tube moving again is to fire all of the tube drivers? Marvellous. — The Secret Barrister (@BarristerSecret) March 2, 2022

£56k for shift work in difficult conditions where you have responsibility for the safety of thousands of people every day doesn't sound like a huge salary to me, and I want Tube drivers to be well rested, as it happens. People who do public service work like this should earn well https://t.co/0BnW72o6jQ — Kate Bevan 🇺🇦 (@katebevan) March 2, 2022

Isabel here suggesting that everyone should join a union and fight for better pay and working conditions.

(She doesn't know she's saying it that's all). https://t.co/sCn9MJFXJ0 — Emma Flowers Music: No War you idiots ☘️ (@RebelEmG) March 2, 2022

London Tube workers ensure 5 million people travel safely each day, and Isabel here has the really hard job of producing bad, uninformed articles and whinging on panel shows about 'woke culture' or whatever the wheel has landed on this week. Who provides more for society? https://t.co/w84W6W5Fqh — Morgan Paulett 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@MorganPaulett) March 2, 2022

"I'd like the highly skilled people who move me around in a metal box underground (where it's not easy for emergency services to get to me) to have shittier worked conditions" https://t.co/52YuKHltys — Mark Hipwell (@markhipwell1990) March 2, 2022

The best response, however, came from the union involved.

This says it all.

Wait a minute, am I Jimmy Stewart in Rear Window? Because I've just seen a murder! https://t.co/8Y3lCjVUAK — Mik Duffy (@Mik_Duffy) March 2, 2022

