This red panda encountering a stone is 14 seconds well spent

Here’s 14 seconds of light relief from everything else that’s going on right now, a red panda encountering a stone that’s just gone viral on Reddit because, well, best have a watch for yourself.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

‘Is that him trying to be threatening? He looks so cute!’

HappyBlackHoles ‘Ya making himself look bigger I’d guess lol.’

Zeniant ‘They stand up and hold out their legs to try to make themselves look big and scary to a potential threat, but they actually have the opposite effect. They make themselves even more adorable.’

robo-dragon ‘That stone was straight up trying to rob that panda.’

wewerestrokn2theleft ‘If you zoom in, there’s an ant sitting on the rock, wearing a balaclava, pointing a gun at the panda, asking for his wallet. Panda tried to squash the ant. Ant says “are you mad, bro?”

WarChildv28 ‘This is what happens when you allocate maximum points to charisma and zero to intelligence.’

lonesome_god ‘That is the most eloquent way to say “awe, he’s a dumb ass” that I’ve ever heard I salute you my friend.’

william-bewman

Source Reddit u/roCky3131