This Tinder exchange came to an oddly abrupt end over one word

Dating apps are one of the most common methods people use to find a date or a life partner, but just like meeting people in the real world, it doesn’t always go smoothly.

One woman had this brief chat with a potential date – and it came to an abrupt end.

At least they didn’t waste too much time on the conversation.

Reddit users had mixed feelings.

I think it’s the dog’s tinder account.

doviid

“I prefer the term ‘good boi'”

mehwehgles

Doggo is a punch I can roll with. Fur baby is a hard no from me though.

buttbutts

Can’t just drop the d-word like that.

jeanyous

I find doggo cringe too, but I still wouldn’t react like that.

giraffecatpack

He loves telling people how he’s single because he has high standards.

EntertainmentGlad694

I’m with them on this one. Maybe it’s more common in America but if someone used the words “doggo” or “pupper” non ironically I would lose interest in them rapidly too.

MasterFrost01

I mean there is GO in the word, so he went.

Crimsonpets

I appreciate this person’s dedication to their petty annoyances.

Tyler24601

Someone named u/M_Roboto pointed out that ‘doggo’ could have been the thin end of the wedge.

It starts with doggo and pretty soon she’s throwing in words like hubby and preggers. Where does it end?

