Nadine Dorries offered her ‘heartfelt thanks’ to the BBC in Ukraine and everyone said the same thing

News

Journalists are doing an extraordinary and incredibly brave job reporting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

But when culture secretary Nadine Dorrie’s ‘heartfelt thanks’ for the work currently being done by the BBC and other news organisations in Ukraine it prompted an awful lot of people to say exactly the same thing.

“I’d just like to offer my heartfelt thanks and admiration to all of those journalists… who are risking their lives to bring us unbiased and accurate news from a live warzone” Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries gives an emotional tribute to journalists https://t.co/yaOeroqb0l pic.twitter.com/zwBgwFjJ6H — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) March 3, 2022

And just in case you hadn’t already guessed …

1.

And the Oscar goes to… Nadine Dorries, for getting all choked up about the bravery of impartial BBC journalists, just now in the Commons. Last month she was complaining of their bias and wanted to obliterate their funding. ~AA pic.twitter.com/aOyhY7Rxzt — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) March 3, 2022

2.

remarkable cognitive dissonance here as the culture secretary offers “heartfelt thanks” to the BBC pic.twitter.com/hdKS0qHiL4 — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) March 3, 2022

3.

'The days of state-run TV are over': Nadine Dorries clobbers the BBC with a £2billion funding cut

-Daily Mail, 15 Jan Today: Nadine Dorries chokes back tears, offering 'heartfelt thanks and admiration' for BBC and other media providing unbiased, accurate news from a war zone — Paul Johnson (@paul__johnson) March 3, 2022

4.

Nadine Dorries seems to have had her road to Damascus moment on what the BBC and other news organisations actually do pic.twitter.com/r9DYNfnga3 — Matthew Champion (@matthewchampion) March 3, 2022

5.

Nadine Dorries, March 2022: offers her ‘heartfelt thanks and admiration’ to BBC journalists for unbiased & accurate reporting Nadine Dorries, February 2022: ‘Why are you asking me that question?’ pic.twitter.com/QuUouBbO4F — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) March 3, 2022

6.

7.

"The BBC has a problem with “groupthink” and needs saving from itself". @NadineDorries eleven days ago. https://t.co/r75186UHIJ — Mike Holden 💙 (@MikeHolden42) March 3, 2022

To conclude …

Following Nadine Dorries' teary tribute to BBC's free and fearless war journalism, I share @mrjamesob's confusion as to how the BBC has shifted from Public Enemy No 1, deserving our disdain and the removal of the licence fee, to bastion of democracy in the space of a month. WTAF? — Dominic Minghella (@DMinghella) March 3, 2022

READ MORE

The hilarious twist at the end of this furious TV news exchange about Ukraine is TV gold

Source Twitter @BBCPolitics