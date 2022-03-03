Watch this cat forget how to play cat and mouse
Over on r/funny, u/brackfriday_bunduru shared the video that proves it can sometimes be a bad thing to achieve your goal.
The mouse didn’t need to be told twice about taking advantage of every opportunity – unlike the cat.
It’s only interesting if it runs away.
arb00z
The chase is the fun part.
moorandmountain
“Idk. I never thought I could get this far” – Cat.
azizredditor
The way it clasps its little paws together really looks like it’s pleading for its life.
Velocicrappper
It’s telling the cat that they’re being filmed.
GamerY7
Mouse: TIME OUT TIME OUT…..okaybye.
Lei_Fuzzion
Perhaps the mouse whispered this.
“Wait! I can cook for you!”
pilesofcleanlaundry
Source r/funny