Watch this cat forget how to play cat and mouse

Animals

Over on r/funny, u/brackfriday_bunduru shared the video that proves it can sometimes be a bad thing to achieve your goal.

The mouse didn’t need to be told twice about taking advantage of every opportunity – unlike the cat.

It’s only interesting if it runs away.

arb00z

The chase is the fun part.

moorandmountain

“Idk. I never thought I could get this far” – Cat.

azizredditor

The way it clasps its little paws together really looks like it’s pleading for its life.

Velocicrappper

It’s telling the cat that they’re being filmed.

GamerY7

Mouse: TIME OUT TIME OUT…..okaybye.

Lei_Fuzzion

Perhaps the mouse whispered this.

“Wait! I can cook for you!”

pilesofcleanlaundry

via Gfycat

This cat needs to read the job description before inviting any more mice for dinner

Source r/funny Image Screengrab