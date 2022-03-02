The unexpected etiquette of banana-eating really doesn’t a-peel to people
Lucy Challenger CEO of Polo and Tweed domestic staff training and recruitment company uses TikTok to share etiquette and deportment tips. For instance –
Here she is, demonstrating how to walk down stairs in heels.
@lucychallengerofficial Walking down the stairs in heels! 👠#etiquette #etiquettetips #etiquettelessons #fyp #fouryoupage #trend #trending #tiktok #walkinginheels #heels ♬ original sound – Lucy Challenger
This is how to use a napkin.
@lucychallengerofficial Reply to @jennysspam4 Napkin Etiquette in Formal Dining 🤵♀️ #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #trend #trending #viral #tiktok #dining #thefixer #etiquette ♬ original sound – Lucy Challenger
One video, however, has really caught the attention of TikTokers, and it’s one which Lucy captioned –
“Do you know the polite way to eat a banana?”
Watch and learn.
@lucychallengerofficial Do you know the polite way to eat a banana? 🍌 #etiquttetips #etiquette #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #fypシ #trend #trending #viral #tiktok #banana #dining ♬ original sound – Lucy Challenger
TikTok had some thoughts.
Some people duetted with her to show their reactions.
@studentloanmillionaire #duet with @lucychallengerofficial #rediculousness #banana #funny #lol #slm #mad #posh #gangster #fyp #foryoupage ♬ original sound – Lucy Challenger
@archie29385 #duet with @lucychallengerofficial why was the banana hard🤣🤣 #foryoupage #fyp #food #banger #yummy #bananaeater☺️ ♬ original sound – Lucy Challenger
The funniest duet came from @shabazsays, who shared this –
@shabazsays #duet with @lucychallengerofficial have a day off 🍌 #puttaykam #funny #react #reaction #food #foodie #etiquette #stupid #banana #posh ♬ original sound – Lucy Challenger
“Have several days off, man!”
It went down better than the concept of getting out the best silver for a banana.
At least we can all now feel a little more confident that we’d know what to do at a banana party in Buckingham Palace.
Source Lucy Challenger H/T @shabazsays Image @shabazsays