The unexpected etiquette of banana-eating really doesn’t a-peel to people

Lucy Challenger CEO of Polo and Tweed domestic staff training and recruitment company uses TikTok to share etiquette and deportment tips. For instance –

Here she is, demonstrating how to walk down stairs in heels.

This is how to use a napkin.

One video, however, has really caught the attention of TikTokers, and it’s one which Lucy captioned –

“Do you know the polite way to eat a banana?”

Watch and learn.

TikTok had some thoughts.

Some people duetted with her to show their reactions.

The funniest duet came from @shabazsays, who shared this –

“Have several days off, man!”

It went down better than the concept of getting out the best silver for a banana.

At least we can all now feel a little more confident that we’d know what to do at a banana party in Buckingham Palace.

