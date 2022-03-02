This video of a Russian solider being ‘beaten by a door’ has just been given its own Wikipedia page

Videos

Over on Twitter this video of a Russian soldier apparently being beaten back by a shop door has gone viral today after it was posted by @YWNReporter.

It prompted no end of comments, of which these are just a few.

spoiler alert: door wins — CROChile (@crochile) March 2, 2022

I fought the door and the door won — David (@djh00) March 2, 2022

Maybe we should just door the Russians into submission pic.twitter.com/2SBDlgVLw2 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 2, 2022

I would like the name of the manufacturer of said door please. I would like to install that in my house. — Agriculture Policy Wonk 🇨🇦 (@agripedia) March 2, 2022

The great tradition of Russian culture. https://t.co/dP5aRvyjGP — toomas hendrik ilves (@IlvesToomas) March 2, 2022

It was a pull opening door — Martin (@Blackcrowes) March 2, 2022

But the best thing might have been when this happened.

And here it is in full.

And just in case you were wondering …

Have done a small Google dig and found out that this is a wholesale electronics place like Euronics. From this we can decipher that Russian soldiers are, like my mother, desperate for ovens where the numbers don’t wear off the dials. https://t.co/SDRiwZB0iZ — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) March 2, 2022

