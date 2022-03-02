This video of a Russian soldier being ‘beaten by a door’ has just been given its own Wikipedia page
Over on Twitter this video of a Russian soldier apparently being beaten back by a shop door has gone viral today after it was posted by @YWNReporter.
Russian soldier vs. Door.
Kherson, Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/r4GGx8Nqot
— Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) March 2, 2022
It prompted no end of comments, of which these are just a few.
spoiler alert: door wins
— CROChile (@crochile) March 2, 2022
SEAL Team -6
😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣 https://t.co/wyT6fhhKkh
— Eric Garland (@ericgarland) March 2, 2022
I fought the door and the door won
— David (@djh00) March 2, 2022
Maybe we should just door the Russians into submission pic.twitter.com/2SBDlgVLw2
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 2, 2022
I would like the name of the manufacturer of said door please.
I would like to install that in my house.
— Agriculture Policy Wonk 🇨🇦 (@agripedia) March 2, 2022
The great tradition of Russian culture. https://t.co/dP5aRvyjGP
— toomas hendrik ilves (@IlvesToomas) March 2, 2022
It was a pull opening door
— Martin (@Blackcrowes) March 2, 2022
But the best thing might have been when this happened.
🤣 who made this? pic.twitter.com/0nkLBPXWfF
— Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) March 2, 2022
And here it is in full.
And just in case you were wondering …
Have done a small Google dig and found out that this is a wholesale electronics place like Euronics. From this we can decipher that Russian soldiers are, like my mother, desperate for ovens where the numbers don’t wear off the dials. https://t.co/SDRiwZB0iZ
— Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) March 2, 2022
READ MORE
This thread about the ‘first Great Information War’ is a fascinating and important read
Source Twitter @YWNReporter