The Tory MP for Lincolnshire says they’ve done their ‘bit’ for Eastern Europeans

As Russia continues its deadly assault on Ukraine, hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian citizens have fled the country in search of a place of safety.

Bordering nations, such as Poland and Romania have stepped up to the humanitarian plate, setting up camps to give refugees immediate respite before helping them find somewhere to stay or assisting them on their continuing journey.

to my ukrainian followers poland currently has 9 reception points with medication and shelter at the border. the government announced that we accept everyone, vaccinated or not, passport or not. our borders are open!! there's also trains cursing kiev – warsaw. stay safe;; — | 3/7 comm slots left (@Lavellyne) February 24, 2022

The UK’s response to the crisis has been widely criticised, beginning with its poor implementation of sanctions and continuing with the government’s insistance that refugees must apply for seasonal worker or highly restricted close-family visas.

By contrast, the EU member states – all of them – agreed to open their borders to all Ukrainians, without visa requirements, for an initial period of three years.

"Raab says EU's entry rules for Ukrainian refugees more generous than UK's because 'they're closer to Ukraine'." Will someone show him Ireland on a map. — Jon Jones (@JonJonesSnr) March 1, 2022

On Monday, the UK government broadened its definition of close family to include parents and grandparents of adults, adult children and adult siblings of UK residents, reportedly doubling the number of people who might come over, to 200,000.

BREAKING: Boris Johnson has promised to double the number of Ukrainian refugees Britain will accept from 100,000 to 200,000, leaving Priti Patel incandescent with rage x — Laura Kuenssberg Translator (@BBCLauraKT) March 1, 2022

Having been forced by public concern, Home Secretary has announced some improvements to UK willingness to help refugees but it's still complex & nowhere near as generous as EU where visas not needed and sanctuary is uncomplicated – we need to match that now #StandWithUkraine — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) March 1, 2022

See @pritipatel that didn’t hurt too much did it? Or did it? https://t.co/0nSZMYPUNJ — Deborah Meaden 🇺🇦 (@DeborahMeaden) March 1, 2022

Edward Leigh, the Tory MP for Gainsborough in Lincolnshire, had a message for the Home Secretary – and any Ukrainians who might want to move into his area.

Tory MP Sir Edward Leigh says Lincolnshire is too full for Ukrainians He says in Lincolnshire "we've done our bit with migration from Eastern Europe" pic.twitter.com/mMwF1a3jkA — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) March 1, 2022

His blinkered and offensive comments got exactly the reception you might expect.

1.

I strongly suspect they've done a lot more for Lincolnshire than the preposterous Edward Leigh ever has. https://t.co/ovlWnwXTsV — Otto English (@Otto_English) March 1, 2022

2.

Big thanks to Sir Edward Leigh for speaking up for the people of Lincolnshire, who according to him are cold-hearted selfish arseholes. https://t.co/Fy6AQn7U0z — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) March 1, 2022

3.

I think you'll find that Lincolnshire is too full of scarlet-faced racist bastards https://t.co/0gPRykJscE — dan hett (@danhett) March 1, 2022

4.

The government has tweaked its policy to allow some family members of those based in the UK to seek refuge from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but Conservative MP Sir Edward Leigh proclaims that Lincolnshire shouldn’t host any more “Eastern Europeans”pic.twitter.com/Z9iSJMoa9m — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) March 1, 2022

5.

Can you imagine being as well paid, as well fed and as comfortable as Tory MP, Edward Leigh and thinking that in your part of Little England you’d done ‘your bit’ for Eastern Europeans and shouldn’t now be expected to do any more, even if they’re fleeing war?

No. Didn’t think so. — sarah murphy (@13sarahmurphy) March 1, 2022

6.

Yeah Lincolnshire is absolutely heaving – you can't move for huge tower blocks. It's not at all mainly just endless flat fields with the odd drainage ditch @EdwardLeighMP is an idiot https://t.co/GYT3aamExD — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) March 1, 2022

7.

Fucking burping gonad https://t.co/H5vrU8F3pm — Nathaniel Tapley (@Natt) March 1, 2022

8.

I would rather have 1 random Ukrainian than Edward Leigh taking up vital space in Lincolnshire. He can get out. — Peter Haynes | 피터 헤이니스 (@Peter_Haynes) March 1, 2022

9.

I refuse to believe that Edward Leigh speaks for the people of Lincolnshire on this issue. https://t.co/q3EhxknrKF — Siobhan Benita 🇺🇦 (@SiobhanBenita) March 1, 2022

10.

11.

There are objectively far too few people in Lincolnshire. https://t.co/3eWkFM3EbH — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) March 1, 2022

12.

I'm not saying Sir Edward isn't someone to be listened to. But… https://t.co/LEVdUsTyDc pic.twitter.com/xCgK66MyeH — THE SECRET TORY 🗽 (@secrettory12) March 1, 2022

Finally, That Baratheon Girl had this wry observation.

I thought the dinosaurs were all wiped out by the asteroid? https://t.co/L0YBfmxM5X — That Baratheon Girl 🍷🇪🇺🌹 (@baratheongirl) March 1, 2022

