These 15 funny crafting catastrophes prove it’s not as easy as it looks

Life

During lockdown, a lot of people got in touch with their craftier side – and we don’t mean by having cheese and wine parties and claiming they were work meetings.

But whatever Kirstie Allsopp may say, it’s just not as easy as it looks, and these DIY disasters prove it.

1. Knit-wit

2. T-wrecks

3. Wax on, wax off

4. Not very handy

5. This came undone

6. Do you wanna build a …NOOO!

7. For forks’ sake

8. Balls

9. Pingulp

10. Bottled it

11. Oh-rigami

12. Nailed it

13. Sock it to them

14. We’re walking in the aaaargh!

15. Hot stuff

BONUS – This ‘fail’ is better than the original

READ MORE

This weird egg hack is the craft project nobody asked for

Source mydiwise Image mydiwise