What is on your “I’ve made it” list? – 17 very relatable suggestions

The cost of living just keeps getting higher, and there’s unfortunately not much sign of that going into reverse anytime soon – unless you name is Rees-Mogg, perhaps.

Over on r/CasualUK, someone named u/fitzct asked a question that really got people thinking about how they’d know they’d reached the big leagues.

Overheard the couple in front of me in IKEA saying “You know you’ve made it when you’ve got a kitchen island”. I agree. What else in life is in your “I’ve made it” list?

There was a wide range of answers, but we thought these were simply the best.

When we no longer had Tesco blue stripe jam and could afford to buy Hartley’s.

bunty66

Buying something online and not immediately sorting “price low to high”. That’s the day I’ll know I’ve made it.

Knit-For-Brains



A haircut that’s isn’t from Mr Toppers on the Charing Cross Road.

jack-regan

Not having to place your sofa against a wall.

Captain_Ponder

A driveway with an island to drive round and back out…. Wow!

Ok_Section1912

When your house has a name rather than a number.

On-Mute



When I dont need my overdraft. Not quite there yet but getting close!

spudgun81

