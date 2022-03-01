News

This Ukranian journalist confronting Boris Johnson is a heart-rending and emotional watch

Poke Staff. Updated March 1st, 2022

Boris Johnson was in Poland today where he met with Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki to discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

And it was at a press conference with his Polish counterpart that Johnson was confronted by Daria Kaleniuk, whose impassioned plea has gone viral on Twitter today.

The executive director of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre civil society organisation said she is from Kyiv but entered Poland a couple of days ago and this is what she had to tell Johnson.

Here is the full clip, including Johnson’s response.

Here is some of what she had to say.

‘Ukrainian women and Ukrainian children are in deep fear because of bombs and missiles which are going from the sky.

‘Ukrainian people are desperately asking for the rights to protect our sky, we are asking for a no-fly zone. What’s the alternative for the no-fly zone?

‘Nato is not willing to defend because Nato is afraid of World War Three but it’s already started and it’s Ukrainian children who are there taking the hit.’

And here is part of Johnson’s response.

‘I’m acutely conscious that there is not enough that we can do, as the UK government, to help in the way that you want and I’ve got to be honest about that.

‘When you talk about the no-fly zone, as I said to Volodymyr Zelensky a couple of times, unfortunately the implication of that is the UK would be engaged in shooting down Russian planes, it would be engaged in direct combat with Russia.

That’s not something that we can do or that we’ve envisaged. The consequences of that would be truly very, very difficult to control.’

Source Twitter @dkaleniuk