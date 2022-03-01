This dog groomer’s most unfortunate autocorrect is a proper hall of famer

Popular

In the pantheon of all-time great most unfortunate autocorrects (what do you mean it doesn’t exist?) this must be somewhere close to the very top.

It’s an exchange with a dog groomer that has just gone viral all over again on Reddit and in the unlikely event you don’t already know what’s coming, you’re in for a treat.

And if you do, well, it’s still making us smile.

‘How would you like to pay today?’ said GoinFerARipEh who shared it over on Reddit.

‘The proof of life follow up photo was a smart move 🤣’

Suggestion_Of_Taint ‘Four texts over 3 separate minutes shows the level of concern reaching a crescendo as well. What heart.’

TorrenceMightingale ‘He had a great time 👍’

koopa72 ‘So great, he died 👍’

jonah_thrane ‘But he will never be forgotten 👍’

SorryForThisUsername ‘Next text: “respond in 5 minutes or Dexter gets it for real”.

whatyoumeanmyface

We’re with this person.

‘This consistently makes me laugh so hard I get teary eyed.’

verysmallraccoon

Source Reddit u/GoinFerARipEh