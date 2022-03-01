People loved this tale of a stingy boss who got exactly what was coming to him

Life

Over on the corner of Reddit called ‘antiwork’ this tale of a stingy boss who got exactly what was coming to them has just gone wildly viral.

It’s the tale of an IT guy who was refused the raise he surely deserved so decided to quit with two weeks’ notice. And just as that two weeks’ notice was up, something very unfortunate happened. Very unfortunate indeed …

And here are a few of the things people were saying about it.

“We can’t afford to pay you what you’re worth.” “Oh you piece of shit, you’re leaving? Getting paid more to do less? How about we make your remaining time miserable.” “Why won’t you help us in our desperate time of need?” ‘F*ck them, I’m happy for you bud.’

jpbarry77 ‘I’m mostly shocked that his coworker that made $90k got promoted above him and then didn’t match the salary.’

ShittyShittyNameName ‘I will never understand the mindset of making an essential employee’s life harder because they’re leaving. They should have been treating you like a king in order to pull as much knowledge and skill as possible to bridge the gaping hole you were leaving. They deserved to crumble and hopefully your coworker got demoted too.’

HashTagJustSayings ‘And that’s when you ever-so-kindly offer your services as an independent contractor, for $150,000 minimum.’

SleepoPeepo ‘This was a delicious satisfying bedtime story for me tonight. ‘I’m sorry they didn’t value you and I’m sorry it took you so long to value yourself, you’ll never get your children’s birthdays back. I hope you have adequate family and me time now.

Rubbish_69

READ MORE

This thread about the ‘first Great Information War’ is a fascinating and important read

Source Reddit u/slw_motion_trainwrck Image Unsplash