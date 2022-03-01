A panda doing action rolls down a slope is the timeline cleanser we all need

Animals

There’s something quite irresisible about pandas, whether they’re giving their keeper a hard time by being fluffy bundles of energy, enjoying a bit of snow or simply sneezing.

This one taking the easy way down a slope has gone viral, because – well, just look at it.

Wondering how does this species survive in the wild.. pic.twitter.com/p64xFrh08b — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) February 27, 2022

That carefree doofus is just the timeline cleanser we all need right now, which is probably why Buitengebieden’s post has been viewed almost 14 million times in little more than a day.

Here are some of the things people have been saying about it.

What are you talking about, look at the sheer agility https://t.co/Ch0FNTzuhM — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) February 28, 2022

they're always stoned. basically they're showing us how life should be done. https://t.co/earSvVRmnx — SloaneGhetti (@SloaneFragment) February 28, 2022

being silly is as important as being strong https://t.co/lt17OCZiJM — 30 year old man saying he is homesick (@ByYourLogic) March 1, 2022

CCTV footage shown during your Da's compo trial https://t.co/vS8bT2t45n — Gerry McBride (@GerryMcBride) February 28, 2022

tf you mean thats just po practicing to become the dragon warrior https://t.co/3gd7cyXhZO — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) February 28, 2022

Bonus loopy panda video.

That’s the life.

Source @buitengebieden_ Image Screengrab