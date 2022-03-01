Animals

A panda doing action rolls down a slope is the timeline cleanser we all need

Poke Staff. Updated March 1st, 2022

There’s something quite irresisible about pandas, whether they’re giving their keeper a hard time by being fluffy bundles of energy, enjoying a bit of snow or simply sneezing.

This one taking the easy way down a slope has gone viral, because – well, just look at it.

That carefree doofus is just the timeline cleanser we all need right now, which is probably why Buitengebieden’s post has been viewed almost 14 million times in little more than a day.

Here are some of the things people have been saying about it.

Bonus loopy panda video.

That’s the life.

READ MORE

Simply 50 seconds of pure joy as pandas make the most of Washington’s snow

Source @buitengebieden_ Image Screengrab