Latest in an occasional series, today’s ‘comeback of the day’ was a clear winner by some considerable distance.
It’s a question from former UKIP and Brexit Party leader turned irrelevance Nigel Farage and the answer is everything.
Why is Biden not in Europe taking the lead?
— Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) February 26, 2022
And while it prompted lots of memorable and entirely on-point responses …
I er… didn’t think you were a fan of europe
— dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) February 26, 2022
why don’t you go over to Kyiv and give us one of your reports from the front line…? ☠️🇬🇧☠️🇺🇦🤡
— Mike McNulty 🏴🇪🇺🇺🇦✊ (@bankaudits1) February 26, 2022
It’s outrageous they’re not keeping you in the loop. pic.twitter.com/5P4pLnWPYb
— Lucky Man🇬🇧🇪🇺 (blue tick pending) (@luckyma_man) February 26, 2022
Why are you not in Ukraine fighting for Russia?
— Clodágh (@Clodagh14419271) February 26, 2022
Why were you a regular on RT?
— Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) March 1, 2022
Because he’s in America being a president.
— Commander Bassman, 🇬🇧3.5%, Do Gooder. (@Danckh) February 26, 2022
… this one was surely not bettered.
Bravo @hickychip!
And as they happily acknowledged …
An acknowledgment … https://t.co/krXVa0y7VH
— Mrs Ess 🌼🇬🇧🇪🇺🇺🇦🙏🏻🇺🇦🌹 (@hickychip) March 1, 2022
And that Pullman exchange in full …
Extinguish is a transitive verb, you bollock-faced foghorn of ignorance.
— Philip Pullman (@PhilipPullman) July 21, 2017
