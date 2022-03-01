News

Comeback of the day

Poke Staff. Updated March 1st, 2022

Latest in an occasional series, today’s ‘comeback of the day’ was a clear winner by some considerable distance.

It’s a question from former UKIP and Brexit Party leader turned irrelevance Nigel Farage and the answer is everything.

And while it prompted lots of memorable and entirely on-point responses …

… this one was surely not bettered.

Bravo @hickychip!

And as they happily acknowledged …

And that Pullman exchange in full …

READ MORE

Matt Hancock’s ‘love, actually’ confession put to Simon Bates’ Our Tune music works hilariously well

Source Twitter @hickychip H/T Twitter @GrandpaJem