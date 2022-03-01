News

Latest in an occasional series, today’s ‘comeback of the day’ was a clear winner by some considerable distance.

It’s a question from former UKIP and Brexit Party leader turned irrelevance Nigel Farage and the answer is everything.

Why is Biden not in Europe taking the lead? — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) February 26, 2022

And while it prompted lots of memorable and entirely on-point responses …

I er… didn’t think you were a fan of europe — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) February 26, 2022

why don’t you go over to Kyiv and give us one of your reports from the front line…? ☠️🇬🇧☠️🇺🇦🤡 — Mike McNulty 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺🇺🇦✊ (@bankaudits1) February 26, 2022

It’s outrageous they’re not keeping you in the loop. pic.twitter.com/5P4pLnWPYb — Lucky Man🇬🇧🇪🇺 (blue tick pending) (@luckyma_man) February 26, 2022

Why are you not in Ukraine fighting for Russia? — Clodágh (@Clodagh14419271) February 26, 2022

Why were you a regular on RT? — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) March 1, 2022

Because he’s in America being a president. — Commander Bassman, 🇬🇧3.5%, Do Gooder. (@Danckh) February 26, 2022

… this one was surely not bettered.

Bravo @hickychip!

And as they happily acknowledged …

And that Pullman exchange in full …

Extinguish is a transitive verb, you bollock-faced foghorn of ignorance. — Philip Pullman (@PhilipPullman) July 21, 2017

