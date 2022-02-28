Politics

A Tory councillor got totally owned for saying Boris Johnson was on the front line

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 28th, 2022

Much has been made of the fact that Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has taken a hands-on approach to defending his country, despite intelligence suggesting he is a specific target of Russian snipers.

He was offered the chance of evacuation by the USA, but turned it down.

In the UK, however, the PM has been coming under metaphorical fire for what is seen as a weak response to the Russian invasion, in terms of sanctions and offers of asylum to fleeing Ukranian citizens.

One Tory councillor, Joe Porter, shared a photo of the PM with some of the staff at RAF Brize Norton, with an extraordinary claim about the scenario.

It seems Mr Porter must have had Geography lessons from Dominic Raab. We’re not sure who taught him how to spell Ukraine. The reactions were scathing.

Labour MP Chris Bryant addressed him directly.

He did delete it – and replaced it with this.

Stable doors wide open. Horses everywhere.

Finally, comedian Hal Cruttenden offered a lifeline, of sorts.

