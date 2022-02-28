This attempt to take out the trash was really rubbish (and very funny)

Videos

There’s a corner of Reddit called ‘what could go wrong’ which rather brilliantly describes itself as ‘the best place to learn not what to do’.

And just in case you were wondering how not to take the trash out, then this is a salutary (and very funny) lesson for you and everyone else.

Absolutely rubbish.

‘Sometimes the trash takes you out✊😔’

Soulwater69 ‘Still very graceful landing.’

AmazinglyOdd81 ‘I’m nervous if someone do this thing around me. I expected that the trash bag failed and all the trashes spread in all direction.’

vondpickle ‘Honestly stupid as f*ck to swing a bag of garbage around in a food prep area.’

Soft-Preparation1838

·

Although, as you might not be surprised to learn, there were quite a few people picking holes in it. Not the rubbish, the video.

‘Is this a new tiktok trend? Because I’ve seen other videos of people doing this exact thing.’

Luitenant_ ‘Of course it is or else would someone be videoing someone tying and taking out a trash bag.’

YeOldGregg

Still made us laugh, though.

And just in case you were wondering …

‘Hey y’all for reference these are the compost bags at Starbucks and they are notoriously heavy. When espresso is made coffee grounds get pressed into a little disk then discarded. Each espresso machine has a drawer of these pucks that get discarded probably every hour and result in these bags often weighing 30 – 50 pounds after the “morning rush.”‘

Unt4medGumyBear

READ MORE

Andrew Cotter took Olive and Mabel to the beach and it’s just the escape we needed right now

Source Reddit u/Koudys