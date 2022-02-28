Celebrity

Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy is his country’s voice of Paddington and minds are blown

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 28th, 2022

At the time of writing, Ukrainians are still holding off the Russian army in defence of their capital city, Kyiv, and the nation itself, although it is at a critical stage.

It isn’t just the army facing down the invaders; ordinary people have joined the conflict, led by the president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, making him something of a totem for the struggle.

However, further details about the qualified lawyer, who made his name as a comedian and actor before his political career, have emerged – turning him into even more of a legend in people’s eyes.

For a start, he was Ukraine’s Dancing With the Stars champion.

Even better than that, he overdubbed the voice of Paddington for the Ukrainian release of both Paddington and Paddington 2. Film and TV producer, Franklin Leonard, heard the rumour.

He received confirmation.

Hugh Bonneville, who plays Mr. Brown in the franchise, shared a link to the President’s work.

Have your mind blown in two minutes.

Certainly, these tweeters found it all a bit overwhelming.

