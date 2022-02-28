Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy is his country’s voice of Paddington and minds are blown

Celebrity

At the time of writing, Ukrainians are still holding off the Russian army in defence of their capital city, Kyiv, and the nation itself, although it is at a critical stage.

⚡️President Volodymyr Zelensky told British PM Boris Johnson this evening that he believed the next 24 hours was a crucial period for Ukraine. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) February 28, 2022

It isn’t just the army facing down the invaders; ordinary people have joined the conflict, led by the president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, making him something of a totem for the struggle.

I nominate this guy for Time's Person of the Year #Zelenskyy pic.twitter.com/emyhr0xjOH — Pete Tran (@pit5000) February 27, 2022

My one thought tonight as I watch this man fighting for his country…For democracy: In a world full of Putins, be a #Zelenskyy. #Ukraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/jjG5q99GQ1 — Keila Lopez MD, MPH 🫀 (@DrKeilaLopez) February 27, 2022

However, further details about the qualified lawyer, who made his name as a comedian and actor before his political career, have emerged – turning him into even more of a legend in people’s eyes.

For a start, he was Ukraine’s Dancing With the Stars champion.

so apparently Zelenskyy won the Ukrainian version of Dancing with the Stars in 2006 and the tape is even better than whatever you're imagining pic.twitter.com/L1gnKD2ISr — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) February 27, 2022

Even better than that, he overdubbed the voice of Paddington for the Ukrainian release of both Paddington and Paddington 2. Film and TV producer, Franklin Leonard, heard the rumour.

I need confirmation on the fact that Volodymyr Zelensky is the Ukrainian voice of Paddington. I repeat: Need confirmation that Volodymyr Zelensky is the Ukrainian voice of Paddington. https://t.co/bEhCaS99BQ — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) February 27, 2022

He received confirmation.

Upper left corner pic.twitter.com/3GriSTftzJ — візок з цуцелями (@seraphim_rt) February 27, 2022

Hugh Bonneville, who plays Mr. Brown in the franchise, shared a link to the President’s work.

Until today I had no idea who provided the voice of @paddingtonbear in Ukraine. Speaking for myself, thank you, President Zelenskiy. #PaddingtonBear https://t.co/5VaMi201Fs — Hugh Bonneville 🇺🇦 (@hughbon) February 27, 2022

Have your mind blown in two minutes.

Certainly, these tweeters found it all a bit overwhelming.

This is getting ridiculous. In a good way. https://t.co/JkOcVeVhpE — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) February 27, 2022

‘It’s called a hard stare.’ pic.twitter.com/q3KmuLXRP1 — Damien Owens (@OwensDamien) February 27, 2022

hang on, Zelensky is Ukrainian Paddington AND a Ukrainian Strictly Winner? Was he REVERSE ENGINEERED TO APPEAL TO BRITS?? — Gee Aitch Cee (@Scriblit) February 27, 2022

Today I learned that 🇺🇦 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has a law degree, starred in a sitcom in which he played the President of 🇺🇦, won the 2006 🇺🇦 Dancing With the Stars, and was the 🇺🇦 voice of Paddington Bear. What an utterly remarkable man! #IStandWithUkraine https://t.co/vQ7o80Snl5 — Julian Power Voice (@JulianPowerVO) February 27, 2022

Before becoming President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy was the voice of Paddington pic.twitter.com/ScT0Tc0Puu — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) February 27, 2022

The Russian bear is getting poked by Paddington bear.., ya couldn’t make it up 😂👏👏👏 https://t.co/4g6IKMIiZ9 — Margarete Alice Branson FBPE💙3.5% (@BranMargarete) February 27, 2022

