Neil Oliver said he knows nothing about Ukraine but wanged on about it anyway – 9 favourite takedowns

To the world of GB News, where one of its bigger name presenters Neil Oliver – you remember, off Coast – had his say about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

And what a say it was. We hesitate to suggest you ever need to watch GB News, but these 70 seconds really are quite the watch.

Neil Oliver: I don’t trust Putin and I don’t trust our leaders or our government to tell the truth. In case you missed it Neil Oliver gives his views on the Russian invasion of Ukraine on GB News. Read more of Neil’s views below ⬇️https://t.co/YE7ktSLkw4 pic.twitter.com/INEvO4vjXI — GB News (@GBNEWS) February 28, 2022

It invited no end of mockery as you might imagine. Here are our 9 favourite responses.

1.

Then f*** right off. No one needs journalism like this. — David Aaronovitch (@DAaronovitch) February 28, 2022

2.

Couldn’t he just have spent that 1.10 minutes finding out what was going on instead of proudly telling us he didn’t know? — Hugo Rifkind (@hugorifkind) February 28, 2022

3.

For some reason, the cameras continued to roll. pic.twitter.com/sOGW7aHvkA — Ben Stanley (@BDStanley) February 28, 2022

4.

I’ll be honest. I don’t know what the hell this is. The land just stops here and there blue stuff and it’s wobbly. Perhaps no one knows? pic.twitter.com/oB7l9L9rbZ — Robert Emery (@robertemeryx) February 28, 2022

5.

“And sadly, the technology has yet to be developed which allows all of us instant access to more or less the total sum of human learning, and infinite real-time information, at pretty much no charge, so I guess we’ll never know.” — Andrew Mueller (@andrew_mueller) February 28, 2022

6.

“….but I DO trust ben4556890988345 to tell me the truth about Covid.” — Col John Matrix (@Steve_BWFC) February 28, 2022

7.

When you forgot you had a presentation due in class today. https://t.co/VW80lqjQxI pic.twitter.com/7zne6fXkmU — Wynner (🇺🇦The Caretaker🇺🇦) (@EuroWynner) February 28, 2022

8.

I’m not sure truth is actually rarer than gold. Given that quite a lot of truth is available in books and stuff. — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) February 28, 2022

9.

I mean my parents had the entire Encylopedia Brittanica which they bought for around 100 pounds in 1973. I suspect even then the same weight in gold would’ve been considerably more costly. — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) February 28, 2022

For some reason it took us back to this, from an awfully long time ago. Just without all the badness, obviously.

To conclude …

A word salad of incomprehensible nonsense, in which he repeatedly says he doesn’t understand anything, and then confirms exactly that. A little dig at the west blended with a paranoid stream of conspiracist diarrhoea. On what planet does a UK news channel air this verbose slurry? https://t.co/0vepvfBSkM — Brendan May 🇺🇦 (@bmay) February 28, 2022

And this.

This is disappointing crap. — Brendan Cox (@MrBrendanCox) February 28, 2022

