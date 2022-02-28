James O’Brien shared one of the downsides of being on the BBC and people loved it

Celebrity

To the Observer, where Miranda Sawyer wrote an enlightening piece about the challenges BBC News faces in hanging onto its biggest names following last week’s departure of Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel.

We only mention it not only because it’s a right, riveting read, but because it includes this gem from James O’Brien – now ensconced at LBC of course – about the downsides of being on the BBC.

It went viral after it was highlighted on Twitter by journalist and author Richard Williams.

And just in case that’s tricky to read …

Sounds like one for Toby Young’s Free Speech Union.

If you ever find yourself in a position where you can't call Toby Young a twat you need to re-evaluate. — Kevin Thomas (@onelittlerobot) February 27, 2022

“Do I really want to be in a position where I can’t call Toby Young a twat?” 🤣👍🏻 @mrjamesob you are a treasure, sir! https://t.co/P0cZEfBoYz — Simon Jarrett (@SimonJarrett72) February 27, 2022

