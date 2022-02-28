Dog shaming is back – and this pup’s poop woes are a doozy
You might remember when there was a bit of a craze for hanging confessional notes on animals, shaming them for their misdemeanours.
This disgraced Shiba Inu pup missed out on being part of the trend, but as long as there’s a misbehaving pet, there could still be an owner grassing them up to the internet, like u/HarleyDavidsson.
There was a discussion on what to call such stubborn poos. As you do.
We call them Klingons.
leckmir
We call them dingleberries.
dogloveratx
Danglers.
SymphonyForTheDevil
We call them willknots.
Socially8roken
When my dog had this happen my mom called it a “Shitass”.
NickelStickman
It seems the breed is known for this kind of behaviour.
The Shiba scream is the worst. First time I heard it, I was cutting my dogs nails. Suddenly she starts screaming like I cut a leg off. I had not even nicked her. She just felt put upon I think. Worst super power ever!
imissninjamovies
Shibas have no shame, only rage. It’ll happen again. 😂
WhoIsYerWan
I got the Shiba scream once because he was at the end of the leash and couldn’t pursue the squirrel.
DanielTigerUppercut
My shiba hates going #2 so this happens too many times than I want to admit haha. When shibas scream, whew they sure do scream.
Aearcus
*reads note*
This must be a Shiba.
*sees pic, is pleased*
qubert_lover
Someone named u/JackZodiac2008 spoke up for the pup.
I mean, we’ve all done it. Right?
Erm …
