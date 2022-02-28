Dog shaming is back – and this pup’s poop woes are a doozy

Animals

You might remember when there was a bit of a craze for hanging confessional notes on animals, shaming them for their misdemeanours.



This disgraced Shiba Inu pup missed out on being part of the trend, but as long as there’s a misbehaving pet, there could still be an owner grassing them up to the internet, like u/HarleyDavidsson.

There was a discussion on what to call such stubborn poos. As you do.

We call them Klingons.

leckmir

We call them dingleberries.

dogloveratx

Danglers.

SymphonyForTheDevil

We call them willknots.

Socially8roken

When my dog had this happen my mom called it a “Shitass”.

NickelStickman

It seems the breed is known for this kind of behaviour.

The Shiba scream is the worst. First time I heard it, I was cutting my dogs nails. Suddenly she starts screaming like I cut a leg off. I had not even nicked her. She just felt put upon I think. Worst super power ever!

imissninjamovies

Shibas have no shame, only rage. It’ll happen again. 😂

WhoIsYerWan

I got the Shiba scream once because he was at the end of the leash and couldn’t pursue the squirrel.

DanielTigerUppercut

My shiba hates going #2 so this happens too many times than I want to admit haha. When shibas scream, whew they sure do scream.

Aearcus

*reads note* This must be a Shiba. *sees pic, is pleased*

qubert_lover

Someone named u/JackZodiac2008 spoke up for the pup.

I mean, we’ve all done it. Right?

Erm …

