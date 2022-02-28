Politics

A Republican congressman took aim at ‘millennial leftists’ over Russia and this is the only comeback you need

Poke Staff. Updated February 28th, 2022

Over on Twitter Republican congressman Clay Higgins – no, us neither – appeared to take aim at ‘millennial leftists’ for what’s going on in eastern Europe right now. At least, we think that’s what he was doing.

Have a read for yourself.

And it prompted no end of totally on-point replies as you might imagine.

But surely none did it better than the dictionary itself, @Dictionarycom.

Boom.

‘Now they’ll be calls to ban the dictionary as a biased source.’
WhatIsSevenTimesSix

