A Republican congressman took aim at ‘millennial leftists’ over Russia and this is the only comeback you need

Politics

Over on Twitter Republican congressman Clay Higgins – no, us neither – appeared to take aim at ‘millennial leftists’ for what’s going on in eastern Europe right now. At least, we think that’s what he was doing.

Have a read for yourself.

You millennial leftists who never lived one day under nuclear threat can now reflect upon your woke sky.

You made quite a non-binary fuss to save the world from intercontinental ballistic tweets. — Rep. Clay Higgins (@RepClayHiggins) February 27, 2022

And it prompted no end of totally on-point replies as you might imagine.

I’m a boomer and are you implying that it was great times to live under nuclear threat and we should have done what we could to keep it going for the next generation? Not that it has ever gone away-our kids have to hide under desks from active shooters. Thanks Republicans!🖕 — DebbieM NO FBR Lists!*Biden/Harris, Senate/House!* (@MkdDebbie) February 27, 2022

Everyone born since roughly 29 August 1949 has lived their entire lives under nuclear threat, Congressman. That includes millennial leftists like me (born 1985, i.e., still during the Cold War). What on earth do you think you’re talking about? — Darren Simmons (@mathman_85) February 27, 2022

The oldest of the Millennial generation was born during Reagan’s first term. Maybe you’re referring to Generation Z, who grew up in the aftermath of 9/11? Do you even understand how history works? — William F Tulloch 🏳️‍🌈 🇺🇦 (@CPTDoomDC) February 27, 2022

the sky is gay — Talia Lavin (@swordsjew) February 27, 2022

it’s where rainbows come from, talia — shauna (@goldengateblond) February 27, 2022

you’ve been playing with the magnetic poetry on the fox news break room fridge again haven’t you — shauna (@goldengateblond) February 27, 2022

It sounds like he ate the magnets. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) February 27, 2022

As a Gen X lefty who lives the first 15 years of my life under the threat of nuclear war, sir… pic.twitter.com/t46LireNDI — Tracee (@TraceeM) February 27, 2022

But surely none did it better than the dictionary itself, @Dictionarycom.

Boom.

‘Now they’ll be calls to ban the dictionary as a biased source.’

WhatIsSevenTimesSix

READ MORE

Andrew Cotter took Olive and Mabel to the beach and it’s just the escape we needed right now

Source Twitter @Dictionarycom H/T Reddit u/VinnieTheGuy