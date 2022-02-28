19 funniest photoshops of this picture of Liz Truss playing dress-up

Pics

There are probably things Liz Truss enjoys more than a photoshoot, but we can’t think of anything right now.

We only say this after another staged photo op featuring the Foreign Secretary was doing the rounds on Twitter today.

In fairness to the Tory MP, this one is from a few months back, but that didn’t stop it going viral, and quite right too.

Here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

I think the new Top Gun sequel looks a bit shit. pic.twitter.com/lvo53cUh0o — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) February 28, 2022

"Tubby custard, tubby custard this is pork markets, do you copy? The photographer has arrived, I repeat the photographer has arrived" pic.twitter.com/DMSURWEuqa — Gothenburg1983 (@Ballingrybat) February 28, 2022

Someone please drag her away from the fancy dress box and get her to do work. pic.twitter.com/XMM1gcalVf — Mike Galsworthy 🇺🇦 (@mikegalsworthy) February 28, 2022

The latest episode of Mrs Benn pic.twitter.com/oEod4J86g7 — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) February 28, 2022

And if you’re thinking it cried out for a bit of photoshop, then you’d be absolutely right. Here are our favourites that you sent to us and the best we spotted elsewhere.

1.

2.

Why do they make the heads on these toys so stupidly big and gormless? pic.twitter.com/dH8GSDUvIJ — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) February 28, 2022

4.

“When we get closer does the boat get bigger, or the helicopter get smaller?” pic.twitter.com/l1fiKOiJG0 — Jon Newton (@MrJonNewton) February 28, 2022

5.

‘Surely you can’t be foreign secretary?’ pic.twitter.com/2yPJ36NJVe — John Plunkett (@johnplunkett149) February 28, 2022

“I am. And don’t call me Shirley.” — Oonagh (@Okeating) February 28, 2022

6.

7.

8.

9.