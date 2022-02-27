The reasons for this TikToker’s toddler’s tantrums are absolutely hilarious
Canadian radio host Kolter Bouchard shares insights into parenting a toddler, with TikToks about why his daughter throws tantrums. Both the reasons and Kolter’s commentary are hilarious.
Check them out.
@koltertalks #greenscreen #toddler #tantrums ♬ original sound – Kolter Bouchard
@koltertalks #greenscreen #toddlertok #toddlers #tantrum ♬ original sound – Kolter Bouchard
@koltertalks #greenscreen #tantrum #toddlertok #freakout ♬ original sound – Kolter Bouchard
There are more where that came from, but we thought you’d enjoy a scroll through Kolter’s comedy gold to find them for yourselves.
In amongst the comments saying how funny he is – and how much he reminds people of Ryan Reynolds – were these people sharing their own anecdotes about toddler behaviour.
Kolter has also shared his wisdom on the topic of parenting red flags.
@koltertalks Reasons you might be a bad parent #parentingtips ♬ original sound – Kolter Bouchard
That’s a good tip for us all.
Source Kolter Bouchard Image Screengrab