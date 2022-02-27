The reasons for this TikToker’s toddler’s tantrums are absolutely hilarious

Entertainment

Canadian radio host Kolter Bouchard shares insights into parenting a toddler, with TikToks about why his daughter throws tantrums. Both the reasons and Kolter’s commentary are hilarious.

There are more where that came from, but we thought you’d enjoy a scroll through Kolter’s comedy gold to find them for yourselves.

In amongst the comments saying how funny he is – and how much he reminds people of Ryan Reynolds – were these people sharing their own anecdotes about toddler behaviour.

Kolter has also shared his wisdom on the topic of parenting red flags.

That’s a good tip for us all.

